Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live updates, odds, start time and how to watch

Rams’ Cam Akers returns to practice, but when he plays is uncertain

Rams running back Cam Akers stands on the field during minicamp in June. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Cam Akers’ season seemingly ended before it began.

Five months ago, on the eve of training camp, the Rams’ second-year running back suffered a torn right Achilles, leaving coach Sean McVay without a player that he planned to make an offensive centerpiece.

Akers is not expected to be available Sunday when the Rams (10-4) play the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) with a chance to clinch a playoff spot. Akers could be available for the end of the regular season or the playoffs, McVay said Thursday after the Rams designated Akers to return to practice.

It was apparent a few months into Akers’ rehabilitation that he might return this season, McVay said during a videoconference with reporters.

“We kind of had an idea that he was really accelerating his rehab and making great progress,” McVay said. “He’s a freak.”

