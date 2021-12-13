Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live updates, odds, start time and how to watch

Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Betting odds, lines, start time and how to watch

Rams at Arizona Cardinals (-2½, 52), 5:15 p.m. PST; ABC, ESPN

The Rams will have to wait until Monday to answer the biggest burning question of their season. Can they beat a good team? Some will point back to Week 3 and the win against the Buccaneers, but that is an eternity ago in terms of how a football season progresses.

The Arizona Cardinals host the Rams to wrap up Week 14 and are lined as a 2½-point favorite across most of the market. Given that home-field advantage is around two points in the NFL, the two teams are virtually power-rated about the same. With how the first meeting went, that might be hard to believe, but the Rams are still viewed as one of the NFL’s best teams, despite the recent returns.

That could change after this game if the Rams fall short against a comparable opponent once again.

