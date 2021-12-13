Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live updates, odds, start time and how to watch

Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Betting odds, lines, start time and how to watch
Rams at Arizona Cardinals (-2½, 52), 5:15 p.m. PST; ABC, ESPN
The Rams will have to wait until Monday to answer the biggest burning question of their season. Can they beat a good team? Some will point back to Week 3 and the win against the Buccaneers, but that is an eternity ago in terms of how a football season progresses.
The Arizona Cardinals host the Rams to wrap up Week 14 and are lined as a 2½-point favorite across most of the market. Given that home-field advantage is around two points in the NFL, the two teams are virtually power-rated about the same. With how the first meeting went, that might be hard to believe, but the Rams are still viewed as one of the NFL’s best teams, despite the recent returns.
That could change after this game if the Rams fall short against a comparable opponent once again.
Rams’ Jalen Ramsey and Tyler Higbee placed on reserve/COVID list, won’t play tonight
Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Tyler Higbee will not be available for Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals because they have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced.
Ramsey and Higbee are the fourth and fifth players to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in the last few days, joining running back Darrell Henderson, starting right tackle Rob Havenstein and rotational cornerback Donte Deayon.
Breaking down how the Rams (8-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) match up heading into their game at 5:20 p.m. PST on Monday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game will be shown on ABC and ESPN.
When Rams have the ball: Matthew Stafford is looking to build on an error-free game against Jacksonville that ended a streak of three turnover-laden performances. Stafford has passed for 30 touchdowns with nine interceptions. Cooper Kupp continues to lead the NFL with 100 receptions for 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Van Jefferson and Odell Beckham Jr. both have recorded a touchdown reception in each of the last two games. Starting right tackle Rob Havenstein was put on the COVID-19 reserve list Sunday. The question is whether coach Sean McVay will rely on the rushing attack again and use an extra blocker in heavy formations, a role usually manned by Joe Noteboom, the likely replacement for Havenstein.
Sony Michel, starting in place of an injured Darrell Henderson, rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown against the Jaguars and will start against the Cardinals. Henderson was put on the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday.
Arizona’s defense features several playmakers, including safety Budda Baker, who has three interceptions, including one he returned 77 yards in a Dec.5 win at Chicago. Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. has four interceptions. Linebacker Jordan Hicks is the leading tackler, and linebacker Markus Golden has 10 sacks. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons has forced three fumbles and intercepted a pass.