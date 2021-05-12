Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Rams

Rams to open 2021 season against the Bears at SoFi Stadium

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is shown throwing a pass last season for the Detroit Lions, his former team
New Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will lead the team in the 2021 season opener against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium.
(Brett Carlsen / Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
The Los Angeles Rams will open the 2021 season on Sept. 12 against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on “Sunday Night Football,” the league announced early Wednesday morning.

The full schedule, with kickoff times and television broadcast information, will be revealed Wednesday at 5 p.m. PDT on NFL Network.

The Rams played the Bears during each of the past three seasons. The Rams beat the Bears 24-10 last season at SoFi Stadium.

In January, the Rams acquired quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions in a trade for quarterback Jared Goff. Last month, the Bears selected Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the 11th pick in the NFL draft.

Rams

Matthew Stafford’s hometown buddies realized new Rams QB was ‘the bomb’ in sixth grade

Highland Park's Matthew Stafford throws down field during the Scots' dramatic semi final playoff 41-38 win.

The Rams will play home games against the Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

And the Rams play road games against the Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.

Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.
