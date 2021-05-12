Rams to open 2021 season against the Bears at SoFi Stadium
The Los Angeles Rams will open the 2021 season on Sept. 12 against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on “Sunday Night Football,” the league announced early Wednesday morning.
The full schedule, with kickoff times and television broadcast information, will be revealed Wednesday at 5 p.m. PDT on NFL Network.
The Rams played the Bears during each of the past three seasons. The Rams beat the Bears 24-10 last season at SoFi Stadium.
In January, the Rams acquired quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions in a trade for quarterback Jared Goff. Last month, the Bears selected Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the 11th pick in the NFL draft.
Even as a sixth grader, and up through the ranks, Matthew Stafford’s hometown buddies in Texas realized the quarterback would be a star.
The Rams will play home games against the Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.
And the Rams play road games against the Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.
