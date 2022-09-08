Rams vs. Buffalo Bills: Live updates, start time, score and analysis

Inside the Bobby Wagner text message the Rams thought was a hoax
Les Snead thought it might be a hoax.
The text message that pinged his phone in March piqued the Rams general manager’s curiosity. But was it legit?
The sender claimed to be Bobby Wagner. A six-time All-Pro linebacker recently released by the Seattle Seahawks, Wagner told Snead that he was representing himself as his own agent in his search of a new team. If Snead was interested, here was his contact information.
“I think he signed off as Bwagz,” Snead said, “and I’m like, ‘OK, is this real?’ ”
Snead was not alone. Wagner sent the message to general managers and executives throughout the NFL.
Rams vs. Buffalo Bills matchups, start time and how to watch
Breaking down how the Rams and the Buffalo Bills match up heading into their game at 5:20 PST on Thursday at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown on NBC.
When Rams have the ball: Quarterback Matthew Stafford has been nursing tendinitis in his right elbow but appears to be at full strength. Last season, he passed for 41 touchdowns, with 17 interceptions. Stafford will be passing to a reconfigured receiver corps. Cooper Kupp led the NFL in catches, yards receiving and touchdown catches last season, and was the Super Bowl MVP. New addition Allen Robinson is regarded as one of the best at contested catches. Van Jefferson is out as he recovers from knee surgery, so second-year pros Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell will get opportunities along with perhaps Brandon Powell. Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson are the top running backs, but rookie Kyren Williams also could have a role. The offensive line features two new starters — left tackle Joe Noteboom and right guard Coleman Shelton, both of whom played extensive snaps in 2021. Outside linebacker Von Miller left the Rams to sign with the Bills, joining a defense that features linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano. Cornerback Tre’Davious White is sidelined as he recovers from a 2021 knee injury. Safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde each intercepted five passes last season.
Defending champion Rams not easing into new season with much-heralded Bills in opener
No NFL team had a shorter offseason than the Rams, something of a double-edged reward for winning the Super Bowl.
They added two key players to a revamped roster, and then spent spring workouts and training camp navigating through their star quarterback’s sore right elbow. A brawl during a joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals put an exclamation point on the preseason.
Now the run-up is over.
On Thursday night, the Rams will try to begin fulfilling their proclamation to “Run it Back” for a second consecutive title when they play the Buffalo Bills in the season opener at SoFi Stadium.
“Sometimes if feels like it’s been an eternity,” Rams coach Sean McVay said of turnaround between seasons, “and sometimes it feels like it’s gone in a blink of an eye.
“But here we are.”
