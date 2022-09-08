Rams vs. Buffalo Bills: Live updates, start time, score and analysis

Inside the Bobby Wagner text message the Rams thought was a hoax

Even though Bobby Wagner used to play for NFC West rival Seattle, the Rams’ fans are happy to have the linebacker on their side. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Les Snead thought it might be a hoax.

The text message that pinged his phone in March piqued the Rams general manager’s curiosity. But was it legit?

The sender claimed to be Bobby Wagner. A six-time All-Pro linebacker recently released by the Seattle Seahawks, Wagner told Snead that he was representing himself as his own agent in his search of a new team. If Snead was interested, here was his contact information.

“I think he signed off as Bwagz,” Snead said, “and I’m like, ‘OK, is this real?’ ”

Snead was not alone. Wagner sent the message to general managers and executives throughout the NFL.

