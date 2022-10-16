Rams vs. Carolina Panthers live updates, start time and betting lines

Rams vs. Carolina Panthers: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford runs onto the field before a loss to the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 9. (Jeff Lewis / Associated Press)

In last week’s forecast, I wrote about how one Los Angeles team looked poised for an upswing and the other did not. As it turned out, the Chargers did win on the road against the Browns to improve to 3-2 and the Rams had another disappointing, and downright pathetic, offensive effort against the Cowboys to fall to 2-3.

Fortunately for the Rams, a team more broken and battered than they are comes to SoFi Stadium on Sunday in the Carolina Panthers, while the Chargers wait a day for an intriguing Monday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos.

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams (-10, 42)

Curious to know how the betting market feels about the difference between Baker Mayfield and P.J. Walker? Based on the spread movement so far, there is no discernible difference between the two. In fact, Walker may even be preferred to Mayfield as the +10.5 and +11 lines that were available early in the week are almost all +10 at this point.

Read more >>>