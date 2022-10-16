Rams vs. Carolina Panthers live updates, start time and betting lines

Rams vs. Carolina Panthers: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread
In last week’s forecast, I wrote about how one Los Angeles team looked poised for an upswing and the other did not. As it turned out, the Chargers did win on the road against the Browns to improve to 3-2 and the Rams had another disappointing, and downright pathetic, offensive effort against the Cowboys to fall to 2-3.
Fortunately for the Rams, a team more broken and battered than they are comes to SoFi Stadium on Sunday in the Carolina Panthers, while the Chargers wait a day for an intriguing Monday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos.
Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams (-10, 42)
Curious to know how the betting market feels about the difference between Baker Mayfield and P.J. Walker? Based on the spread movement so far, there is no discernible difference between the two. In fact, Walker may even be preferred to Mayfield as the +10.5 and +11 lines that were available early in the week are almost all +10 at this point.
Rams vs. Carolina Panthers matchups, start time, how to watch and prediction
Breaking down how the Rams (2-3) and the Carolina Panthers (1-4) match up heading into their game at 1:05 p.m. PDT on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The game will be shown on Fox (Ch. 11) and streamed on NFL+.
When Rams have the ball: After scoring only one touchdown in the last nine quarters, the Rams are searching for a breakthrough performance. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked 12 times in the last two games, including five in Sunday’s 22-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Stafford had a pass intercepted and also lost two fumbles, one that was returned for a touchdown. Stafford has passed for five touchdowns and is tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions. Cooper Kupp leads the NFL with 49 catches, but he is nursing a foot injury.