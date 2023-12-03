Advertisement
Rams

Rams vs. Cleveland Browns: Live updates, start time and analysis

Rams linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 15.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Matthew Stafford and the Rams will try to keep their postseason hopes on track with a win over the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium (1:25 p.m., TV: Fox).

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Kobie Turner ‘The Conductor’ is helping Rams’ defense stay in tune for Browns game

By Gary Klein

Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner celebrates a sack during a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 19.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Kobie Turner struck the pose.

The Rams rookie defensive lineman, nicknamed “The Conductor” in college, had just sacked Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Turner hustled a few yards behind the line of scrimmage. And then, much to the delight of teammates and fans, pantomimed conducting a choir or orchestra.

“It shows like we’re more than just athletes,” Turner said when asked about his sack celebration. “And like that music side of me is so important. It helps me on game day, helps me all the time.

Read more >>>

Rams-Browns matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

By Gary Klein

Breaking down how the Rams (5-6) and Cleveland Browns (7-4) match up heading into their game Sunday at 1:25 p.m. The game will be televised on Fox.

When Rams have the ball

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp runs after a catch against the Cardinals.
The Rams need Cooper Kupp back in form if they hope to make a run for a playoff spot.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Quarterback Matthew Stafford said he is not fully recovered from a right thumb injury he suffered a month ago in Dallas, but he looked sharp last Sunday in a 37-14 win over Arizona, passing for four touchdowns with one interception.

Running back Kyren Williams will be hard-pressed to repeat his performance against the Cardinals, which earned him NFC player of the week honors.

Read more >>>

