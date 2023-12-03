Rams vs. Cleveland Browns: Live updates, start time and analysis

Kobie Turner ‘The Conductor’ is helping Rams’ defense stay in tune for Browns game

Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner celebrates a sack during a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 19. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Kobie Turner struck the pose.

The Rams rookie defensive lineman, nicknamed “The Conductor” in college, had just sacked Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Turner hustled a few yards behind the line of scrimmage. And then, much to the delight of teammates and fans, pantomimed conducting a choir or orchestra.

“It shows like we’re more than just athletes,” Turner said when asked about his sack celebration. “And like that music side of me is so important. It helps me on game day, helps me all the time.

