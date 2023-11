Rams not showing Matthew Stafford’s hand: QB questionable heading into Sunday

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford wears a bandage on his throwing hand during a loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 29. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is nursing a right thumb sprain, will be listed as questionable Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, coach Sean McVay said Friday.

“We’ll take it all the way up until game time,” McVay said before practice.

Stafford has not practiced this week, and McVay declined to specify whether the 15th-year pro can grip a football.

“Making good progress,” McVay said.

