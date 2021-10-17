Rams vs. New York Giants: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Rams vs. Giants matchups: Look for Matthew Stafford to spread ball around
Breaking down how the Rams (4-1) and the New York Giants (1-4) match up heading into their game at 10 a.m. Pacific time Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The game will be carried on Fox (Channel 11).
When Rams have the ball: Rams receivers have enjoyed individual big games. The question is: When will all of them be involved? In a 26-17 victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week, Robert Woods was the focus, and he responded with 12 catches for 150 yards. Look for quarterback Matthew Stafford to attempt to spread the ball among Woods, Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, DeSean Jackson and tight end Tyler Higbee. Stafford has passed for 12 touchdowns, with three interceptions. He has been sacked an NFL-low four times, a credit to coach Sean McVay’s play calls and an offensive line that includes center Brian Allen, guards Austin Corbett and David Edwards, and tackles Andrew Whitworth and Rob Havenstein. The line has paved the way for running backs Darrell Henderson and Sony Michel. Against the Seahawks, the two each carried at least 11 times and scored a touchdown. The Giants’ defensive front features tackle Leonard Williams, the former USC star who was chosen sixth overall by the New York Jets in the 2015 NFL draft. Williams has 1½ sacks and tackle Austin Johnson has three. Cornerback James Bradberry has two interceptions for a secondary that includes former USC star Adoree’ Jackson.
Los Angeles Rams (-9.5, 49) at New York Giants
The Rams were an even bigger favorite in this game Wednesday morning, but then Daniel Jones was in full pads and “on track” to play after suffering a concussion last Sunday against the Cowboys. The status of Jones could be in doubt into the weekend, as the final step in the concussion protocol is to be cleared by an independent neurologist. That bumped the line down from -11 to -9.5.
The Rams should win whether Jones or backup Mike Glennon starts. The quarterback that gets the call will lead an offense missing Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay. The Giants offense will get a boost from the return of Sterling Shepard, but Shepard will draw a ton of attention from the Rams and likely will be shadowed around the field by Jalen Ramsey.
Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense should be cause for optimism as well. The early-season dependence on Cooper Kupp may be a thing of the past after a huge breakout game from Robert Woods last week with 12 catches for 150 yards in the win over the Seahawks. Defenses had keyed on Kupp and the onus was on either Woods or Van Jefferson to get more involved. It was Jefferson against the Cardinals and Woods against the Seahawks.