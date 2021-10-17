Rams vs. New York Giants: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

Rams vs. New York Giants: NFL betting odds, predictions and analysis

Rams wide receiver Robert Woods runs after making a catch against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 19. (Zach Bolinger / Associated Press)

Los Angeles Rams (-9.5, 49) at New York Giants

The Rams were an even bigger favorite in this game Wednesday morning, but then Daniel Jones was in full pads and “on track” to play after suffering a concussion last Sunday against the Cowboys. The status of Jones could be in doubt into the weekend, as the final step in the concussion protocol is to be cleared by an independent neurologist. That bumped the line down from -11 to -9.5.

The Rams should win whether Jones or backup Mike Glennon starts. The quarterback that gets the call will lead an offense missing Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay. The Giants offense will get a boost from the return of Sterling Shepard, but Shepard will draw a ton of attention from the Rams and likely will be shadowed around the field by Jalen Ramsey.

Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense should be cause for optimism as well. The early-season dependence on Cooper Kupp may be a thing of the past after a huge breakout game from Robert Woods last week with 12 catches for 150 yards in the win over the Seahawks. Defenses had keyed on Kupp and the onus was on either Woods or Van Jefferson to get more involved. It was Jefferson against the Cardinals and Woods against the Seahawks.

