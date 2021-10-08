Robert Woods reminds Rams he’s a playmaker: Takeaways from win over Seahawks

Rams wide receiver Robert Woods runs the ball after making a catch in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks. (Craig Mitchelldyer / Associated Press)

Yes, just after the start of the 2020 season, Woods signed a four-year extension that included $32 million in guarantees. He was an integral player in Sean McVay’s offense for four seasons.

But through the first four games of 2021, Woods was largely a role player. A low-profile and not entirely satisfied one.

Woods, a team captain, would never complain publicly. But he initiated a chat with McVay.

That Woods was targeted 15 times and caught 12 passes for 150 yards was not a coincidence. And it makes the Rams offense more diverse.