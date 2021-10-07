Matthew Stafford-Robert Woods connection propels Rams to victory over Seahawks

The Rams had only three days to prepare for their pivotal NFC West game against the Seattle Seahawks.

But even with the short turnaround, receiver Robert Woods made time to speak with coach Sean McVay.

Through four games — most notably a loss to the Arizona Cardinals — Woods’ role in the offense was minimal.

“Had a little talk, just trying to get involved in the offense,” Woods said. “He said he was going to give me some touches.”

McVay made good on his promise.

Woods was quarterback Matthew Stafford’s main target Thursday night in a 26-17 victory before 68,747 at Lumen Field.

Woods caught 12 passes for 150 yards and made numerous key plays as the Rams bounced back from a loss to the Cardinals on Sunday and improved to 4-1 and 1-1 in the division. The victory sets up the Rams nicely. They have an open date this weekend before embarking on a three-game stretch against struggling teams — the New York Giants (1-3), Detroit Lions (0-4) and Houston Texans (1-3).

“We’ll take 4-1 at the little mini-bye,” McVay said.

The Rams can thank Stafford, who played through an injury to his right index finger, Woods, and a defense that intercepted two passes, sacked Russell Wilson twice and knocked the seven-time Pro Bowl quarterback out of the game because of a finger injury.

“We’d love to be 5-0,” said Stafford, who overcame a slow first half and completed 25 of 37 passes for 365 yards and a touchdown, with an interception. “The fun thing is being 4-1 and knowing that our best game of football has not been played yet.”

During the first four games, Stafford relied mainly on receiver Cooper Kupp. Receiver DeSean Jackson had a sit-down with McVay after the first two games and then subsequently starred in a victory over the defending Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Second-year pro Van Jefferson and tight end Tyler Higbee also raised his profile.

Rams linebacker Troy Reeder (51) celebrates after he intercepted a pass against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half. (Craig Mitchelldyer))

That left Woods, a team captain, selfless blocker and proven receiver in McVay’s offense, on the outside looking in. Woods caught a touchdown pass at the end of the 37-20 loss to the Cardinals, but it was clear he was not thrilled.

McVay said this week that he needed to get Woods more involved.

On Thursday night, he did just that.

“We were definitely trying to get him involved,” McVay said after the victory, “Tonight he delivered in a big way.”

Said Stafford: “He does everything we ask of him… and just knows that his opportunities are going to come and when they come he has a huge night on the road in a hostile environment in a division game where we really needed somebody to step up.”

So did running backs Darrell Henderson and Sony Michel. Henderson rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown in 17 carries. Michel rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown in 11 carries.

Stafford said he noticed in the second quarter that something was wrong with his finger.

“Just a little bit out of place,” he said, “and was able to push it back in.”

Stafford had struggled in the loss to the Cardinals, and he threw an inexplicable pass into the end zone against the Seahawks that was intercepted by safety Quandre Diggs.

But he found a rhythm in the third quarter. Trailing 7-3, Stafford connected with Jackson for a 68-yard play that set up Henderson’s five-yard touchdown run. But Matt Gay’s extra-point attempt hit the right upright, leaving the Rams with a 9-7 lead.

The defense forced the Seahawks to go three and out, and Stafford came out firing.

He connected with Woods for 20 yards on consecutive plays before Henderson broke free for a 29-yard gain. On the next play, Stafford found Higbee for a 13-yard touchdown and a 16-7 lead.

The Rams offense thereafter stalled but they seemingly got a break when Geno Smith replaced Wilson early in the fourth quarter. But the journeyman came to life, leading the Seahawks on a 98-yard drive that he capped with a touchdown pass to receiver DK Metcalf, pulling the Seahawks to within 16-14, with 9:16 remaining.

Stafford, however, completed a 24-yard pass to Woods and a 33-yard strike to Kupp, setting up Michel’s touchdown run for a 23-14 lead.

The Seahawks added a field goal with 2:45 left, and then forced the Rams to punt with just more than two minutes left. But Rams safety Nick Scott all but sealed the victory by intercepting a pass, and Gay kicked a field goal for the final margin.