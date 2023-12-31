Rams vs. New York Giants: Live updates, start time and analysis

Rams coach Sean McVay says replacing placekicker not in current plans

Rams kicker Lucas Havrisik celebrates after kicking a go-ahead field goal against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 19. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams, perhaps more than any other NFL team, benefited from their off week this season.

Since returning from their mid-November open date, the Rams have won five of six games — including victories over the Washington Commanders and the New Orleans Saints in a span of five days — and bolted into the playoff picture.

After defeating the Saints on Thursday night, the Rams now get a weekend holiday break before beginning preparation for their Dec. 31 game against the New York Giants in New Jersey.

There are concerns to ponder, however. In the forefront, the kicking game remains shaky.

