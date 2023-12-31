Rams vs. New York Giants: Live updates, start time and analysis

Rams coach Sean McVay says replacing placekicker not in current plans
The Rams, perhaps more than any other NFL team, benefited from their off week this season.
Since returning from their mid-November open date, the Rams have won five of six games — including victories over the Washington Commanders and the New Orleans Saints in a span of five days — and bolted into the playoff picture.
After defeating the Saints on Thursday night, the Rams now get a weekend holiday break before beginning preparation for their Dec. 31 game against the New York Giants in New Jersey.
There are concerns to ponder, however. In the forefront, the kicking game remains shaky.
Rams vs. Giants matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction
Breaking down how the Rams (8-7) and New York Giants (5-10) match up heading into their game Sunday at 10 a.m. PST. The game will be televised on Fox.
When Rams have the ball
Quarterback Matthew Stafford is not in the MVP conversation but he’s playing like someone worthy. The 15th-year pro is playing with outstanding efficiency since returning from a right-thumb injury. In the last five games, Stafford has passed for 14 touchdowns, with one interception.