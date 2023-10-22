Rams vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live updates, start time and analysis

Rams vs. Steelers matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Breaking down how the Rams (3-3) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) match up heading into their game Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown on Fox.

When Rams have the ball

The Rams must contend with the rush from Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90). (Associated Press)

Quarterback Matthew Stafford and receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua will continue to be the dominant force for an offense now dealing with a muddled running back situation.

Kyren Williams (ankle, injured reserve) and Ronnie Rivers (knee, injured reserve) are out because of injuries, so coach Sean McVay could mix and match recently added Darrell Henderson and Myles Gaskin, rookie Zach Evans and Royce Freeman.

Henderson, who signed this week, has the most experience in the system but whether or not he is in game shape remains to be seen.

