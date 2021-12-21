Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live updates, odds, start time and how to watch

Cooper Kupp is looking to add to his memorable season when Rams face Seahawks
In his nearly five seasons with the Rams, Cooper Kupp has achieved several milestones.
In 2019, he amassed more than 1,000 yards receiving. Before last season, he signed a contract extension that guaranteed $35 million. This season, he has been named the NFC offensive player of the week several times.
And on Monday, in midst of a potentially historic season, Kupp was voted to the Pro Bowl for the first time.
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald also was announced by the Rams as a Pro Bowl selection, extending his streak to eight consecutive seasons.
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey is expected to earn Pro Bowl recognition for the fifth time when NFC and AFC rosters are revealed Wednesday.
Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks matchups, start time and how to watch
Breaking down how the Rams (9-4) and the Seattle Seahawks (5-8) match up heading into their game at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at SoFi Stadium Stadium in Inglewood. The game will be shown on Channel 11.
When Rams have the ball: Quarterback Matthew Stafford is coming off his best game with the Rams, a mistake-free, three-touchdown performance in a 30-23 victory over the then-league leading Arizona Cardinals. Stafford has passed for 33 touchdowns, with nine interceptions.
Receiver Cooper Kupp leads the NFL in receptions (113), yards receiving (1,489) and touchdown catches (12). Van Jefferson has scored six touchdowns and is demonstrating ability to consistently get open deep. Odell Beckham Jr. is looking increasingly comfortable with Stafford.
The receiver has scored three touchdowns in the last three games. The Rams, for the second game in a row, could be without starting right tackle Rob Havenstein and tight end Tyler Higbee. As of Sunday, both were on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Joe Noteboom, who started in Havenstein’s place against the Cardinals, and Bobby Evans also are on the list. Starting guard David Edwards played tackle in college and could move to the spot if needed.
Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner leads the Seahawks defense that sustained a major blow on Dec. 5 when safety Jamal Adams suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. End Rasheem Green has 3½ sacks, and safety Quandre Diggs four interceptions.