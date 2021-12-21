Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live updates, odds, start time and how to watch

Cooper Kupp is looking to add to his memorable season when Rams face Seahawks

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp runs a route against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 13. (Ralph Freso / Associated Press)

In his nearly five seasons with the Rams, Cooper Kupp has achieved several milestones.

In 2019, he amassed more than 1,000 yards receiving. Before last season, he signed a contract extension that guaranteed $35 million. This season, he has been named the NFC offensive player of the week several times.

And on Monday, in midst of a potentially historic season, Kupp was voted to the Pro Bowl for the first time.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald also was announced by the Rams as a Pro Bowl selection, extending his streak to eight consecutive seasons.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey is expected to earn Pro Bowl recognition for the fifth time when NFC and AFC rosters are revealed Wednesday.

