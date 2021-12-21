Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks matchups, start time and how to watch

Breaking down how the Rams (9-4) and the Seattle Seahawks (5-8) match up heading into their game at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at SoFi Stadium Stadium in Inglewood. The game will be shown on Channel 11.

When Rams have the ball: Quarterback Matthew Stafford is coming off his best game with the Rams, a mistake-free, three-touchdown performance in a 30-23 victory over the then-league leading Arizona Cardinals. Stafford has passed for 33 touchdowns, with nine interceptions. Receiver Cooper Kupp leads the NFL in receptions (113), yards receiving (1,489) and touchdown catches (12). Van Jefferson has scored six touchdowns and is demonstrating ability to consistently get open deep. Odell Beckham Jr. is looking increasingly comfortable with Stafford. The receiver has scored three touchdowns in the last three games. The Rams, for the second game in a row, could be without starting right tackle Rob Havenstein and tight end Tyler Higbee. As of Sunday, both were on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Joe Noteboom, who started in Havenstein’s place against the Cardinals, and Bobby Evans also are on the list. Starting guard David Edwards played tackle in college and could move to the spot if needed. Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner leads the Seahawks defense that sustained a major blow on Dec. 5 when safety Jamal Adams suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. End Rasheem Green has 3 1/2 sacks, and safety Quandre Diggs four interceptions.

When Seahawks have the ball: Quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a finger injury against the Rams on Oct. 7, had surgery and sat out three games. Wilson has passed for 16 touchdowns, with four interceptions. On Dec. 12, he passed for 260 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-13 victory over the Houston Texans. In that game, running back Rashaad Penny rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns in 16 carries. Receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are Wilson’s top targets. Lockett has 62 catches, five for touchdowns. Metcalf has 56 receptions, eight for touchdowns. Former Rams tight end Gerald Everett and receiver Freddie Swain each have three touchdown catches. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald had three sacks against the Cardinals, increasing his total to a team-leading 10. Edge rusher Leonard Floyd, who has eight sacks, intercepted a pass against the Cardinals. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey is back after sitting out against the Cardinals because he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. As of Sunday, safety Jordan Fuller and linebacker Von Miller were on the list. If Fuller does not play Tuesday, Ramsey or rookie linebacker Ernest Jones will take his spot as the defensive signal caller.

When they kick: Matt Gay has made 26 of 27 field-goal attempts for the Rams. He kicked three field goals against the Cardinals. Johnny Hekker averages 41.8 yards per punt. The Rams’ otherwise inconsistent special teams failed to recover an onside kick by the Cardinals. Jason Myers has made 11 of 16 field-goal attempts for the Seahawks.

Gary Klein’s prediction: The Rams gained momentum by overcoming the absence of several key players and defeating the Cardinals. Now they will sweep the Seahawks and move into a first-place tie with the Cardinals in the NFC West.

RAMS 31, SEAHAWKS 13

