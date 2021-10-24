Rams vs. Detroit Lions: Live updates, news, odds and highlights

Double role reversal: Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford to play against former teams

Quarterbacks Jared Goff of the Rams and Matthew Stafford of the Lions after a game in 2018. They’ll have a chance to meet again Sunday, but as quarterbacks for the other teams. (Associated Press)

After watching it be built from the ground up, Jared Goff played only seven games for the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

He never heard a cheer. Or a boo.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no fans were allowed to attend games in the new stadium during the 2020 season.

Goff, once the face of the Rams franchise, returns to the $5-billion venue Sunday as the quarterback for the winless Detroit Lions.

“Never got to see it with fans,” Goff told Detroit reporters this week, “so it will be cool to see that and just be there.”

Will he be cheered or booed?

