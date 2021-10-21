NFL Week 7 picks: Rams spoil Jared Goff’s return; Cardinals stay undefeated

Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season begins Thursday with the Denver Broncos visiting the Browns in Cleveland. The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups.
Farmer’s record last week: 11-3 (.786); season 61-33 (.649). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 9-5 (.643); season 45-47-2 (.489).
Teams on bye: Chargers, Buffalo, Dallas, Jacksonville, Minnesota, Pittsburgh.
Times Pacific. Lines according to FanDuel (O/U = over/under):
Broncos (3-3) at Browns (3-3)
Thursday, 5:20
TV: Channel 11, NFL Network, Amazon.
Line: Browns by 2. O/U: 41.
Broncos came out flat at home against the Raiders and now have to hit the road on a short week. Cleveland is so banged up, though, and this is the exact wrong time to have such limited recovery time.
Prediction: Broncos 21, Browns 20
Bengals (4-2) at Ravens (5-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Ravens by 61/2. O/U: 47.
Baltimore thrashed Cincinnati twice last season, 27-3 and — without Joe Burrow — 38-3. Yes, that was last year, but when it gets that ugly. … Ravens have lost right tackle, yet still have enough.
Prediction: Ravens, 27, Bengals 17
Jets (1-4) at Patriots (2-4)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Patriots by 7. O/U: 42.
In first meeting this season, the Patriots won 25-6 at MetLife. There’s little proof the Jets are much better; they’re now playing in Foxborough, and New England made it interesting vs. Dallas.
Prediction: Patriots 27, Jets 17
Chiefs (3-3) at Titans (4-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Chiefs by 51/2. O/U: 571/2.
Titans are a mature team with an effective formula: Give the ball to Derrick Henry and play keep-away. Patrick Mahomes (interceptions in five straight games) is off his top form but has enough weapons.
Prediction: Chiefs 28, Titans 24
Washington Football Team (2-4) at Packers (5-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Packers by 81/2. O/U: 49.
Washington stuck around with Kansas City for longer than many expected, and the banged-up Packers needed a little extra time to put away the Bears. Still, Green Bay is better team, and at home.
Prediction: Packers 27, Washington 20
Falcons (2-3) at Dolphins (1-5)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Dolphins by 21/2. O/U: 471/2.
Not a lot to like in this game. Dolphins are coming off a loss to previously winless Jacksonville (followed by what must have felt like a 50-hour flight home from London.) Atlanta is rested with the better QB.
Prediction: Falcons 24, Dolphins 21
Panthers (3-3) at Giants (1-5)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Panthers by 3. O/U: 43.
Losing Christian McCaffrey for more games was a gut punch for the Panthers who, after a strong start, are showing they’re mediocre. The Giants are considerably worse; they can’t stop anyone.
Prediction: Panthers 24, Giants 20
Lions (0-6) at Rams (5-1)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Rams by 141/2. O/U: 501/2.
Winless Lions came close to upsets of Baltimore and Minnesota. Sean McVay won’t let it get that close. Matthew Staf- ford will pick apart his former team. Jared Goff gets polite reception — until kickoff.
Prediction: Rams 38, Lions 20
Eagles (2-4) at Raiders (4-2)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Raiders by 3. O/U: 49.
Despite all the off-the-field turmoil, the Raiders pulled together under their new coach for a focused win at Denver. They can keep it going against a Philadelphia team too reliant on Jalen Hurts.
Prediction: Raiders 27, Eagles 23
Texans (1-5) at Cardinals (6-0)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 713.
Line: 171/2. O/U: 471/2.
When’s the last time Arizona was favored by two touchdowns and a field goal? Houston is that bad. What’s more, the Cardinals are surging and better with ad- dition of Zach Ertz. Still, huge spread.
Prediction: Cardinals 28, Texans 13
Bears (3-3) at Buccaneers (5-1)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Buccaneers by 121/2. O/U: 47.
Chicago stunned Tampa Bay with upset last season. Not saying it’ll happen again, but it’s back-of-mind for both teams. Tom Brady & Co. will be ready this time, but could be closer than people expect.
Prediction: Buccaneers 30, Bears 20
Colts (2-4) at 49ers (2-3)
Sunday, 5:20 p.m.
TV: Channel 4.
Line: 49ers by 4. O/U: 44.
San Francisco quarterbacks are banged up, so there’s uncertainty at the position. In fact, both teams are MASH units. Colts can control the clock with Jonathan Taylor, coming off a tremendous game.
Prediction: Colts 23, 49ers 21
Saints (3-2) at Seahawks (2-4)
Monday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
Line: Saints by 41/2. O/U: 43.
With New Orleans rested and Seattle hobbling, matchup feels lopsided. But these aren’t Drew Brees’ Saints, and Seahawks will not let themselves be embarrassed at home on national TV.
Prediction: Saints 24, Seahawks 21
