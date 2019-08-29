John Wolford throws a pair of TD passes in Rams’ preseason victory over Texans

The Rams saved their best offensive performance of the preseason for their final game.

After scoring just 23 points in three games, the Rams nearly matched that total in a 22-10 victory over the Houston Texans on Thursday night at NRG Stadium.

Quarterback John Wolford passed for two touchdowns to lead the Rams to victory for the second week in a row.

The Rams now can turn their attention to preparing for the Sept. 8 opener against the Carolina Panthers at Charlotte, N.C.

The roster will be trimmed over the next two days from 90 to 53 players. The Rams can sign 10 players to the practice squad.

Coach Sean McVay left at home starters such as running back Todd Gurley, offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, linebacker Clay Matthews and cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters. The rest of the starters and key rotational players watched the game from the sideline in sweat suits.

Brandon Allen started at quarterback and alternated series with Wolford.

Allen completed 12 of 17 passes for 120 yards, with two interceptions. Wolford completed 8 of 15 passes for 105 yards.

The Texans scored on their first possession, quarterback Joe Webb leading them on a drive that ended with his short touchdown pass to tight end Jerrell Adams.

Wolford came back and tied the score by firing a 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Kendall Blanton.

The Texans added a 39-yard field goal by Ka’imi’ Fairbairn for a 10-7 halftime lead.

Rams running back Justin Davis carried the ball seven times for 47 yards during a third-quarter scoring drive that he finished with a four-year touchdown run. The former USC player also ran for a two-point conversion to give the Rams a 15-10 lead.

Wolford extended the lead with a perfectly placed 15-yard touchdown pass to Nsimba Webster early in the fourth quarter.

Davis rushed for 78 yards in 16 carries.

Receivers Mike Thomas and JoJo Natson, rookie running back Darrell Henderson and inside linebacker Travin Howard, all of whom played in the first three preseason games, were held out. …. Rams cornerback Ramon Richards intercepted a pass that helped set up the go-ahead touchdown.