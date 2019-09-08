Malcolm Brown and Todd Gurley spearhead Rams’ season-opening win over Panthers

He showed a quick change of direction, dragged would-be tacklers for extra yards and rushed for two touchdowns in the Rams’ 30-27 season-opening victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Todd Gurley?

No, it was back-up Malcolm Brown who showed that he could be an integral part of the offense this season.

Brown’s two touchdown runs, Tyler Higbee’s short touchdown reception and three Greg Zuerlein field goals provided enough as the Rams held off the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

The condition of Gurley’s much-scrutinized left knee had been the subject of offseason speculation. Coach Sean McVay held him out of offseason workouts and Gurley practiced every other day during training camp. Like other Rams starters, he was held out of preseason games.

Gurley had 14 carries for 97 yards, 41 coming on a fourth-quarter drive. He caught one pass for four yards.

Brown rushed for 53 yards in 11 carries and showed why the Rams matched an offer sheet from the Detroit Lions to re-sign him.

Linebacker Cory Littleton forced and recovered a fumble and also intercepted a pass, and Samson Ebukam also recovered a fumble for the Rams. Dante Fowler had two sacks, Clay Matthews one.

Rams safety Eric Weddle suffered a cut to the head and was evaluated for a concussion after he collided with Panther running back Christian McCaffrey’s left knee as McCaffrey attempted to hurdle him.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff completed 23 of 39 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown, with an interception.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton completed 25 of 38 passes for 239 yards.

McCaffrey rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns in 19 carries.

The Rams led, 13-3 at halftime and 16-3 early in the third quarter when Newton started to find a rhythm. He completed several passes to move the Panthers to the eight-yard line, where McCaffrey took a direct snap, faked a hand-off to Newton and then ran into the end zone to cut the lead to 16-10.

Rams cornerback Marcus Peters taunts Panthers quarterback Cam Newton after an interception by teammate Cory Littleton during the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

But the Rams answered with a 13-play, 75-yard drive that Brown capped with a one-yard touchdown run.

The Panthers cut the deficit to 10 points with a field goal near the end of the third quarter and then pulled to within three early in the fourth.

Jermaine Carter blocked a punt deep in Rams territory and the ball was recovered by Reggie Bonnafon. McCaffrey’s short touchdown run pulled the Panthers to within 23-20.

On the ensuing possession, Panthers cornerback James Bradberry intercepted a pass by Goff, giving the Panthers the ball and chance to take the lead with 12:02 remaining.

But the Rams forced the Panthers to go three and out.

Gurley came on and carried the ball four times for 41 yards, setting up Goff’s short touchdown pass to Higbee.

The Rams appeared to have the outcome in hand when Littleton intercepted a pass by Newton, but Zuerlein missed a 41-yard field goal attempt.

That gave Newton and McCaffrey another chance, and the Panthers pulled to within 30-27 with 1:58 left on Alex Armah’s dive for a touchdown.

Rams receiver Robert Woods recovered the ensuing onside kick.