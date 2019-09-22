Rams’ defense thwarts Baker Mayfield and Browns in the final seconds to preserve win

The Rams defense was backed up to their four-yard line, needing four stops to keep the Cleveland Browns from possibly tying the score.

A blitz forced Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to throw an incomplete pass on first down. Linebacker Samson Ebukam deflected a pass on the next play, and cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman and safety Taylor Rapp broke up a pass on third down.

With Mayfield under pressure, safety John Johnson intercepted a fourth-down pass into the end zone to preserve a 20-13 victory Sunday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Rams never took complete control, but Jared Goff connected with receiver Cooper Kupp for two touchdowns, Greg Zuerlein kicked two field goals and the defense once again proved stout when it needed to be as the Rams improved their record to 3-0 heading into next Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Coliseum.

Goff completed 24 of 38 passes for 269 yards, with two interceptions.

Kupp caught 11 passes for 102 yards and Brandin Cooks had eight receptions for 112 yards.

Mayfield completed 18 of 36 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown.

Browns running back Nick Chubb rushed for 96 yards in 23 carries.

And the Rams held receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to six receptions for 56 yards.

The Browns led, 6-3, at halftime, but the Rams came out fast to start the second half.

Goff directed a 10-play, 75-yard drive that featured 19- and 16-yard completions to Cooks and a 13-yard strike to Kupp. On third and goal from the 11-yard line, Goff connected with Kupp for a 10-6 lead.

The Browns answered, Chubb doing much of the work with two rushes and a 30-yard reception that set up Mayfield’s two-yard touchdown pass to tight end Demetrius Harris with about five minutes left in the third quarter.

The Browns created another opportunity when cornerback T.J. Carrie intercepted a Goff pass intended for Cooks. But the Rams forced the Browns to go three and out, ending the threat.

Cooks started the ensuing drive with a 23-yard reception, and the Rams scored seven plays later on Goff’s six-yard touchdown pass to Kupp to take a 17-13 lead with 12:48 left.

The Browns threatened after Mayfield found Beckham for a 19-yard gain into Rams’ territory. The drive stalled at the 40, but the Browns opted to go for it on fourth and nine rather than punt. Safety Eric Weddle tackled Chubb after a two-yard gain to regain possession for the Rams.

Zuerlein’s 37-yard field goal increased the Rams’ lead to 20-13.

Aaron Donald and Clay Matthews sacked Mayfield on the ensuing series to force a punt.

The Rams gave the Browns one last chance when Browns defensive back Juston Burris intercepted a Goff pass and returned to the Browns’ 43 with 2:46 remaining.

The Rams trailed, 6-3, at halftime after another slow start.

They outgained the Browns,144-126, but could not score a touchdown for the second time in three games.

In the first quarter, the put together an 11-play drive that took nearly five minutes. But it stalled at the Browns’ 35-yard-line, bringing on Zuerlein for a 53-yard field goal.

The Browns tied the score on the ensuing possession, driving 70 yards in 13 plays before Austin Seibert’s 23-yard field goal.

The Rams appeared to have some momentum midway through the second quarter when Goff completed passes to tight end Gerald Everett and receivers Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. But linebacker Larry Ogunjobi sacked Goff on third down and Zuerlein missed wide right on a 48-yard field goal attempt.

The Rams got the ball back with just more than two minutes left and drove to the Browns’ 36. But after a false start penalty, end Myles Garrett sacked Goff and forced a fumble. Linebacker Joe Schobert picked up the ball and returned it to the Rams’ 17.

After three incomplete passes, Seibert kicked a field goal for a 6-3 lead.