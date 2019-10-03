Rams fall to Seahawks after Greg Zuerlein misses field-goal attempt in final seconds

The short turnaround was supposed to be a good thing, a chance to forget the mistake-filled defeat four days before.

Wipe the slate clean. Start anew.

But the Rams are now in a hole.

A 30-29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at CenturyLink Field dropped the Rams’ record to 3-2.

The Rams were in position to win when they drove from their seven-yard line to the Seahawks’ 35 with 11 seconds left, but Greg Zuerlein missed a 44-yard field goal attempt, causing the crowd of 68,988 to breathe a sigh of relief.

All of a sudden, a Rams team regarded as a contender to return to the Super Bowl looks like a team possibly caught in a malaise that has struck countless teams the season after they lost in the Super Bowl.

It’s still early of course. There is plenty of time for the Rams to bounce back and make another run.

But it won’t be easy.

The Rams play the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers next week. The Seahawks improved to 4-1.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson completed 17 of 23 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 32 yards in eight carries. Chris Carson rushed for 118 yards in 27 carries and caught a touchdown pass.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff completed 29 of 49 passes for 395 yards and a touchdown, with one interception. Todd Gurley rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns in 15 carries. Tight end Gerald Everett caught seven passes for 136 yards.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff is tackled by Seattle’s Bobby Wagner, left, and Al Woods on an unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt in the third quarter Thursday. (Getty Images)

The Rams trailed, 14-13, at halftime but came out fast to start the third quarter. Everett and Tyler Higbee combined for three catches that covered 65 yards, setting up Gurley’s eight-yard touchdown run that gave the Rams the lead.

The Rams stopped the Seahawks on the ensuing possession, but Michael Dickson’s punt was downed by the Seahawks at the one-yard line. The Seahawks defense forced a three and out, and Wilson took over at the Rams’ 47.

Six plays later, Wilson fired a bubble screen pass to receiver David Moore, who made a great move and sprinted 10 yards for a touchdown that put the Seahawks ahead, 21-20.

The Rams answered with a 75-yard drive highlighted by receiver Brandin Cooks’ 27-yard run, and Everett’s 32-yard catch and run that moved the ball to the one-yard line. Gurley ran the ball into the end zone for a touchdown, and Goff was initially ruled to have crossed the goal line for a two-point conversion. But upon review, officials ruled that Goff did not get the ball across the goal line. The Rams led, 26-21.

The Seahawks pulled to within two points with a field goal early in the fourth quarter. The Rams answered with Zuerlein’s third field goal, increasing the lead to 29-24.

The Seahawks seemingly foiled the Rams last chance when safety Tedric Thompson intercepted a pass late in the final minutes, but the Rams got the ball back for one more chance before Zuerlein missed the field-goal attempt.

The Rams failed to cash in with touchdowns most of the first half and also lost a fumble, but they trailed only 14-13 at halftime.

Cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman forced a fumble on the Seahawks’ third play, the Rams winning a challenge to take possession at the Seahawks’ 32-yard line. But the Rams were forced to settle for Greg Zuerlein’s 47-yard field goal.

On the Rams’ next possession, Gurley carried the load as they drove to the Seahawks’ 14. But the drive stalled and, once again, Zuerlein kicked a field goal for a 6-0 lead.

Wilson brought the Seahawks back, a 38-yard strike to tight end Will Dissly moving the ball to the Rams’ 13. That’s where Wilson bought what seemed like eons oof time before firing a pass into the back left corner of the end zone. Tyler Lockett snatched the ball and got both feet down in the end zone for a touchdown that put the Seahawks ahead.

Wilson struck again midway through the second quarter. He faked a handoff to Carson, dropped back and found DK Metcalf behind Rams coverage for a 40-yard touchdown and a 14-6 lead.

The Rams appeared to give the Seahawks more momentum when Jadeveon Clowney ripped the ball from Gurley for a fumble at the Seahawks’ 17. But Jason Myers missed a 48-yard field goal attempt.

With 1:34 left in the second quarter, Goff directed a nine-play drive that he capped with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Kupp to pull the Rams to within 14-13.

Wilson gave the Seahawks the lead when he completed a fourth-down pass to Chris Carson. The two-point conversion pass fell incomplete, and the Rams trailed, 30-29, with 2:28 left.