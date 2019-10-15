Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Rams

Rams acquire cornerback Jalen Ramsey for two No. 1 picks and a No. 4 pick

Jalen Ramsey (20) reacts towards Pittsburgh Steelers Ben Roethlisberger after a fumble return for a touchdown during the first half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game on Jan. 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh.
Jalen Ramsey, 20, could be a difference maker for the Rams in their secondary.
(Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Oct. 15, 2019
5 PM
The Rams did not wait until the trade deadline to make another huge move.

A few hours after trading cornerback Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens, the Rams on Tuesday acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Rams gave up first-round picks in 2020 and 2021, and a fourth-round pick in 2021 for a player regarded as one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks.

Ramsey, 24, was selected by the Jaguars with the fifth pick in the 2016 draft. He is being paid about $7.4 million this season, and the Jaguars have exercised their fifth-year option, which would pay Ramsey $13.7 million in 2020.

But Ramsey made his feelings known about an extension when he arrived for training camp in an armored truck. During the season he has argued on the sideline with coach Doug Marrone and reportedly asked to be traded.

Peters was being paid just over $9 million in the fifth and final year of the rookie contract he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Veteran cornerback Aqib Talib, who was placed on injured reserve Monday, is getting $8 million in the final year of his contract.

With Peters and Talib off the books after this season, the Rams were positioned to add and pay Ramsey.

Gary Klein
