Jared Goff busts off a slick move during touchdown run against Falcons

The move, somewhat of a stutter-step cutback, was executed to perfection. And it left Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones grasping at air.

It wasn’t Rams running back Todd Gurley who made Jones miss. Nor was it receiver Brandin Cooks or any of the offense’s other speedy and shifty playmakers.

Quarterback Jared Goff made the move en route to a one-yard touchdown during the Rams’ 37-10 victory over the Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Goff had already passed for two touchdowns when the Rams drove to the Falcons’ one-yard line midway through third quarter. After coming up short on a second-down sneak, Goff on the next play faked a hand-off to his right and then rolled left.

Advertisement

As Jones closed in from the right for a tackle, Goff planted his left foot and then watched as Jones over-pursued, leaving Goff a clear path to the end zone.

“It was a good time to be slow for me,” Goff said, ”because he’s probably the fastest linebacker in the league and he is so good side-to-side. I was like, ‘Man, I’m not going to outrun him.’ Got to try to pretend like I’m trying to and then pull up.”

Goff was pumped up by the play. To punctuate it, he uncharacteristically spiked the ball.

“I don’t score often running so I wasn’t really quite sure what to do,” Goff said. “I was going to throw it at the wall in front of me… and then there was a bunch of people standing there, so I can’t, I’m going to kill somebody.

1 / 16 Rams linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. tackles Falcons running back Brian Hill during the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 16 Cornerback Jalen Ramsey stands on the field before his first game with the Rams. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 16 Rams tight end Gerald Everett makes a catch in front of Falcons safety Jamal Carter during the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 16 Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald forces Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan to fumble the ball on a fourth-quarter sack. Donald recovered the ball. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 5 / 16 Rams quarterback Jared Goff scores a one-yard touchdown run in front of Falcons safety Ricardo Allen during the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 6 / 16 Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey tangles with Falcons receiver Julio Jones during the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 7 / 16 Rams linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. sacks Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 8 / 16 Rams linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. celebrates after sacking Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 9 / 16 Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald scuffles with Falcons running back Devonta Freeman, who was ejected from the game, after a Rams interception in the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 10 / 16 Referee Terry Killens has a few words for Falcons running back Devonta Freeman after the two fell to the ground during Freeman’s scuffle with Rams players. Freeman was ejected. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 11 / 16 Falcons receiver Julio Jones makes a catch in front of Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 12 / 16 Rams punter Johnny Hekker celebrates on the sideline after completing a pass on a fake punt against the Falcons. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 13 / 16 Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan grimaces after suffering an ankle injury during the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 14 / 16 Rams running back Todd Gurley catches a touchdown pass in front of Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley Jr., left, and safety Jamal Carter during the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 15 / 16 Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan fumbles the ball as Rams linebackers Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (45) and Dante Fowler Jr. try to recover the ball during the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 16 / 16 Rams wide receiver Robert Woods picks up yards against Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson, right, and safety Damontee Kazee during the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

“So like in midair I was like, ‘I just got to spike it.’”

Advertisement

Coach Sean McVay was happy Goff got into the end zone.

“I told him he’s the worst sneaker in the history of football for us to even have to run that play,” McVay joked. “I didn’t see the spike, but I did see the move.

“I think he looked pretty athletic there.”