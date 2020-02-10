Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Rams

Rams add to staff by announcing special teams, running backs coaches

John Bonamego, a former head coach for Central Michigan, has been hired by the Rams to be their special teams coach.
(Joe Robbins / Getty Images)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Feb. 10, 2020
5:46 PM
Sean McVay’s revamped Rams coaching staff is all but complete.

McVay hired John Bonamego as special teams coordinator, the team announced Monday, and Thomas Brown will join the staff as running backs coach, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Bonamego, 56, replaces John Fassel, who left the Rams after last season to join the Dallas Cowboys staff. Brown replaces Skip Peete, who was not retained by McVay after the Rams’ 9-7 finish. He also joined the Cowboys.

Bonamego, new defensive coordinator Brandon Staley and new offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell will be introduced at a news conference Wednesday. Staley’s and O’Connell’s hirings, known for weeks, also were announced Monday.

Staley, 37, replaces Wade Phillips, who like Fassel and Peete was a member of McVay’s initial staff in 2017. Staley was outside linebackers coach for the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos the last three seasons.

O’Connell, 34, was the Washington Redskins offensive coordinator last season. McVay calls plays for the Rams, so O’Connell’s will be a non-play-calling role similar the one Matt LaFleur held in 2017.

Bonamego coached for the Detroit Lions in 2019 but was fired along with several other assistants after the season. He also has worked as special teams coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins. Bonamego was head coach at Central Michigan in 2015-2018.

Brown, 33, coached running backs last season at South Carolina. His new job with the Rams will be his first in the NFL. Brown was offensive coordinator at the University of Miami in 2016-2018 and also has coached running backs at Georgia, Wisconsin, Marshall and Tennessee-Chattanooga.

McVay is expected to fill a few lower-level assistant positions before offseason workouts begin in April.

Gary Klein
Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.
