Wade Phillips will not be retained as Rams defensive coordinator

Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips was informed Monday that he will not be retained, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Phillips met with coach Sean McVay on Monday as the Rams began evaluating the 2019 season, which ended with a 9-7 record and the Rams missing the playoffs a year after playing in the Super Bowl.

Phillips oversaw a unit that ranked 13th in total defense and 17th in scoring defense.

Phillips, 72, was hired before the 2017 season to assist the then 30-year old McVay as the youngest coach in modern NFL history south to turn around a franchise that had not been to the playoffs since 2004 and had not had a winning season since 2003.

The Rams won the NFC West, finished 11-5 and participated in a wild-card playoff game in 2017. The following year, they repeated at division champion, finished 13-3 and won two playoff games en route to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the New England Patriots.

