Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Rams

Wade Phillips will not be retained as Rams defensive coordinator

Wade Phillips
Wade Phillips will not be retained as the Rams’ defensive coordinator.
(Jack Dempsey / Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Jan. 6, 2020
10:55 AM
Share

Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips was informed Monday that he will not be retained, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Phillips met with coach Sean McVay on Monday as the Rams began evaluating the 2019 season, which ended with a 9-7 record and the Rams missing the playoffs a year after playing in the Super Bowl.

Phillips oversaw a unit that ranked 13th in total defense and 17th in scoring defense.

Phillips, 72, was hired before the 2017 season to assist the then 30-year old McVay as the youngest coach in modern NFL history south to turn around a franchise that had not been to the playoffs since 2004 and had not had a winning season since 2003.

Advertisement

The Rams won the NFC West, finished 11-5 and participated in a wild-card playoff game in 2017. The following year, they repeated at division champion, finished 13-3 and won two playoff games en route to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the New England Patriots.

More later at latimes.com/sports

Rams
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Gary Klein
Follow Us
Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement