Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Rams

Rams special teams coach John Fassel agrees to join Cowboys’ staff

Rams special teams coach John Fassel is leaving the team to join the Dallas Cowboys’ coaching staff.
Rams special teams coach John Fassel is leaving the team to join the Dallas Cowboys’ coaching staff.
(Shotgun Spratling / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Jan. 7, 2020
6:21 PM
Share

The Rams coaching staff continued to churn Tuesday when longtime special teams coordinator John Fassel agreed to join new coach Mike McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys staff, people with knowledge of the situation said.

Fassel, 45, is the third coach to leave or be let go by the Rams since the end of a 9-7 season. On Monday, coach Sean McVay did not retain defensive coordinator Wade Phillips and running backs coach Skip Peete.

Fassel had been a Rams coach since 2012. In the aftermath of Jeff Fisher’s firing during the 2016 season, Fassel served as interim coach for three games, all losses.

Fassel, who also has coached for the Baltimore Ravens and Oakland Raiders, is regarded as one of the NFL’s top special teams coordinators. He oversaw a unit that has featured kicker Greg Zuerlein, punter Johnny Hekker and long-snapper Jake McQuaide during Fassel’s entire tenure.

Rams
Rams part with defensive coordinator Wade Phillips and running backs coach Skip Peete
Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams
Rams
Rams part with defensive coordinator Wade Phillips and running backs coach Skip Peete
Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips was informed Monday that he will not be retained. Running backs coach Skip Peete also was not retained.
More Coverage
Tom Brady is most likely to play for this team in 2020, oddsmakers say
Advertisement

Zuerlein, Hekker and McQuaide made the Pro Bowl in 2017after McVay’s first season as coach. Zuerlein is a pending unrestricted free agent.

Fassel helped develop multiple players into special teams standouts and eventual starters.

Linebacker Cory Littleton, for example, made his mark on special teams after signing with the Rams as an undrafted free agent. He ascended from a backup role on defense to become a starter in 2018, while continuing his special teams roles, and was voted to the Pro Bowl. Littleton also is a pending unrestricted free agent.

Rams
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Gary Klein
Follow Us
Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement