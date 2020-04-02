Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Rams

SoFi Stadium construction on course, but completion date not assured

Construction continues on SoFi Stadium — shown on March 19 — in Inglewood, where the Rams and Chargers will be playing.
Construction continues on SoFi Stadium — shown on March 19 — in Inglewood, where the Rams and Chargers will be playing.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
April 2, 2020
5:22 PM
Share

Kevin Demoff, Rams chief operating officer, said Thursday he’s optimistic SoFi Stadium will be finished on schedule for this NFL season, but left open the possibility that the COVID-19 pandemic could impede construction.

“This is not the time you want to be finishing a stadium, in this environment as you prepare,” Demoff said. “Because it’s when you need to be all hands on deck, walking through the building every day, meeting with your staff, working out the kinks and planning for it. So when you’ve been building something for a few years, you would love an optimal environment to finish it. “

The $5-billion stadium in Inglewood is scheduled to open July 25 with a Taylor Swift concert, followed by the Rams and Chargers moving into their new home venue. Concurrently, the Raiders are finishing their new stadium in Las Vegas.

But Demoff was not ready to absolutely commit to a date when SoFi Stadium will be ready.

Advertisement

“Our stadium, and I believe the Raiders’ stadium as well, will both be amazing when they are finished and when they will begin play, which will certainly happen in the near future, whether that’s in July, August, September, in 2021,” Demoff said. “I don’t think you can look at either of these stadiums as short-term projects to finish but rather long-term beacons for the franchises and for the NFL.”

One worker on the Inglewood project has tested positive for coronavirus, and a second was a presumptive positive.

Rams
SoFi Stadium construction continues amid coronavirus pandemic: ‘Everyone is a little nervous’
498867_la-sp-sofi-stadium-tour_177.jpg
Rams
SoFi Stadium construction continues amid coronavirus pandemic: ‘Everyone is a little nervous’
A worker tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend and another Monday was said to be “presumed positive,” but it hasn’t stopped construction.

Some workers have expressed concerns to The Times about the project continuing in the midst of the health crisis. A spokesman for the Turner-AECOM Hunt joint venture, which is overseeing construction, said they have taken a variety of steps to keep workers safe, including requiring social distancing, non-essential personnel working from home, and increasing the number of toilets and hand-washing stations.

Advertisement

Jeff Pash, general counsel for the NFL, echoed Demoff in saying the league is optimistic about the construction schedules but left wiggle room on both the Inglewood and Las Vegas venues.

“Each team has options in the event their stadium isn’t ready,” Pash said. “Right now, construction is proceeding in both locations in a satisfactory and on-schedule way. We’re optimistic these stadiums will be completed on time.”

Sports
NFL counting on coronavirus outbreak to wane in time for season to start on schedule
AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL-LIV-CHIEFS-49ERS
Sports
NFL counting on coronavirus outbreak to wane in time for season to start on schedule
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL is confident that it will be able to conduct business as usual in the fall, league executives said Tuesday.
More Coverage
NFL team owners approve expanding playoffs to 14 teams this season
Get ready for a ‘hub-and-spokes’ format for 2020 NFL draft

Rams
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Sam Farmer
Follow Us
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement