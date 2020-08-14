Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Rams

Rams activate rookie linebacker Terrell Lewis from the COVID/IR list

Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine.
Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Feb. 29 in Indianapolis. Lewis was selected by the Rams in the third round of the NFL draft.
(Michael Conroy / Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Aug. 14, 2020
10:36 AM
Share

Outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, a third-round draft pick from Alabama, was activated to the roster from the COVID/IR list, the Rams announced Friday.

The COVID/IR list is for players who test positive or have been quarantined because they have been in close contact with an infected person. The Rams placed Lewis on the list July 31 but did not specify why. This week, during a broadcast of the “Hard Knocks” television show, it was revealed that Lewis had tested positive.

Lewis is expected to compete for playing time opposite edge rusher Leonard Floyd. Samson Ebukam, Obo Okoronkwo and Natrez Patrick are other linebackers competing for the role.

In other moves Friday, the Rams cut receiver Brandon Polk and re-signed safety Jake Gervase.

Advertisement

Rams

Rams believe healthy dose of draft pick Terrell Lewis will improve pass rush

Alabama's Terrell Lewis reacts after sacking Jarrett Guarantano #2 of the Tennessee Volunteers.

Rams

Rams believe healthy dose of draft pick Terrell Lewis will improve pass rush

At 6 feet 5 and 262 pounds, Terrell Lewis adds size, speed and a potentially disruptive presence to a Rams pass rush that is led by star Aaron Donald.

The Rams have been in the acclimation phase of training camp for nearly two weeks. They begin practice on Tuesday in preparation for their Sept. 13 opener against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium.

Rams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement