Rams activate rookie linebacker Terrell Lewis from the COVID/IR list

Outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, a third-round draft pick from Alabama, was activated to the roster from the COVID/IR list, the Rams announced Friday.

The COVID/IR list is for players who test positive or have been quarantined because they have been in close contact with an infected person. The Rams placed Lewis on the list July 31 but did not specify why. This week, during a broadcast of the “Hard Knocks” television show, it was revealed that Lewis had tested positive.

Lewis is expected to compete for playing time opposite edge rusher Leonard Floyd. Samson Ebukam, Obo Okoronkwo and Natrez Patrick are other linebackers competing for the role.

In other moves Friday, the Rams cut receiver Brandon Polk and re-signed safety Jake Gervase.

The Rams have been in the acclimation phase of training camp for nearly two weeks. They begin practice on Tuesday in preparation for their Sept. 13 opener against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium.

