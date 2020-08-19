Jalen Ramsey feels rookie running back Cam Akers will have an impact on Rams

They were not college teammates at Florida State, but cornerback Jalen Ramsey and rookie running back Cam Akers — both former Seminoles standouts — are bonding as the Rams prepare for their Sept. 13 opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Ramsey, the No. 5 pick in the 2016 NFL draft, provided Akers with a welcome-to-the-NFL moment Wednesday when he delivered a solid hit on the second-round pick. As players and coaches erupted with excitement, Ramsey and Akers reveled together in the aftermath of the collision.

Star defensive lineman Aaron Donald praised the play and the reaction.

“They’ve been going back and forth talking about, ‘I’m going to do this I’m going to do that,’ ” Donald said. “That’s good competition. That’s the type of stuff you love.”

Coach Sean McVay welcomed the aggressive play.

“Jalen cares a lot about Cam,” he said. “It was a good, physical, smart … play. We like those. We just don’t want to take those shots from the side.

“That was a frontal shot and that’s what makes Jalen a special corner.”

Neither Ramsey nor Akers were scheduled to address reporters Wednesday. After practice Akers posted a tweet indicating that he was learning from the play.

“Good to understand that everybody get got,” Akers wrote. “Just get you more than you get got.”

Ramsey retweeted Akers with a comment: “I missed my chance to play wit @thereal_cam3 at FSU but he easily becoming one of my favorite teammates already!!” while adding that Akers was “A ... DAWG!! We gettin after it daily!!”

While McVay encouraged Ramsey’s physical play, he was not fond of another by backup quarterback John Wolford.

During a play near the goal line, Wolford lowered his shoulder into defensive back Dont’e Deayon. Defensive players are forbidden from hitting quarterbacks, who wear red jerseys during practice so there is no confusion.

“That’s a really bad place to put a DB when he can’t hit the quarterbacks,” McVay said.

Practice intensity, particularly for rookies and players vying for starting positions, is expected to rise Saturday when the Rams scrimmage for the first time at SoFi Stadium.

As part of its COVID-19 prevention policies, the NFL ruled against teams conducting joint practices during training camp and also canceled preseason games. So the scrimmage at the new stadium, and another on Sept 29, will provide McVay and his staff opportunity to evaluate young players in a setting closer to game conditions.

“Those two opportunities will serve as a chance for some guys who would have gotten a lot of snaps in the preseason to maybe play some real football,” McVay said.



Etc.

McVay said he hoped that safety Taylor Rapp would return to the field “in the next week or so.” Rapp, who is scheduled to start, has been sidelined because of a knee injury. … The Rams are off Thursday.

