Rams’ 20-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys by the numbers

Breaking down the important numbers behind the Rams’ 20-17 season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.



.530

The Rams’ third-down percentage, converting on nine of 17 attempts. Dallas converted on just three of 12 attempts, or 25%.



34

Sacks for the Rams’ Aaron Donald since the 2018 season, the most in the NFL. He sacked the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott on Sunday, as did teammates Michael Brockers and Leonard Floyd.



5

Number of rushing touchdowns the Rams’ Malcolm Brown has scored in Week 1 of an NFL season, including two against Dallas. Brown has eight career rushing touchdowns. Brown finished with 79 yards, a career high. He ran 18 times for an average of 4.4 yards per carry.

105

Receiving yards for the Rams’ Robert Woods on six receptions. He had three catches for 60 yards on the Rams’ first drive, which ended with a one-yard touchdown run by Brown.

Dallas 0 14 3 0 — 17

RAMS 7 6 7 0 — 20

First Quarter

RAMS — M.Brown 1 run (Sloman kick), 11:37. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:23. Key plays: Goff 20 pass to R.Woods, Goff 31 pass to R.Woods, M.Brown 5 run on 3rd-and-1. RAMS 7, Dallas 0.

Second Quarter

DALLAS — Elliott 19 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 12:24. Drive: 8 plays, 80 yards, 2:38. Key plays: Elliott 4 run on 3rd-and-1, Prescott 33 pass to Lamb. Dallas 7, RAMS 7.

RAMS — Field goal Sloman 35, 8:42. Drive: 11 plays, 58 yards, 3:42. Key plays: M.Brown 11 run, R.Woods 14 run, Goff 21 pass to Higbee, Goff 11 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-4. RAMS 10, Dallas 7.

RAMS — Field goal Sloman 31, 1:56. Drive: 7 plays, 44 yards, 3:16. Key plays: Goff 31 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-5, M.Brown 2 run on 3rd-and-4. RAMS 13, Dallas 7.

DALLAS — Elliott 1 run (Zuerlein kick), :17. Drive: 9 plays, 73 yards, 1:39. Key plays: Pollard kick return to Dallas 27, Prescott 12 pass to Jarwin, Prescott 12 pass to Lamb, Prescott 14 pass to Gallup, Elliott 14 run, Prescott 12 run. Dallas 14, RAMS 13.

Third Quarter

RAMS — M.Brown 2 run (Sloman kick), 5:33. Drive: 11 plays, 85 yards, 5:51. Key plays: Goff 10 pass to R.Woods on 3rd-and-5, Goff 8 run on 3rd-and-4, Goff 30 pass to R.Woods, Goff 17 pass to Reynolds on 3rd-and-3. RAMS 20, Dallas 14.

DALLAS — Field goal Zuerlein 33, 1:50. Drive: 6 plays, 24 yards, 1:53. Key plays: Awuzie 0 interception return to RAMS 39, Prescott 11 pass to Cooper. RAMS 20, Dallas 17.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: DALLAS, Elliott 22-96, Prescott 3-30, Pollard 2-10. RAMS, Brown 18-79, Akers 14-39, Goff 4-15, Woods 1-14, Henderson 3-6.

PASSING: DALLAS, Prescott 25-39-0-266. RAMS, Goff 20-31-1-275.

RECEIVING: DALLAS, Cooper 10-81, Lamb 5-59, Gallup 3-50, Elliott 3-31, Pollard 2-22, Jarwin 1-12, Schultz 1-11. RAMS, Woods 6-105, Kupp 4-40, Higbee 3-40, Brown 3-31, Jefferson 1-31, Reynolds 1-17, Everett 1-7, Akers 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS: DALLAS, Lamb 1-20. RAMS, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS: DALLAS, Pollard 2-48. RAMS, Webster 1-20.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: DALLAS, Thompson 9-1-0, A.Smith 6-5-1, X.Woods 6-3-0, J.Smith 5-6-0, A.Brown 5-1-0, Thomas 2-3-0, Hill 2-2-0, Diggs 2-1-0, Griffen 2-1-0, Poe 2-1-0, Vander Esch 2-1-0, Awuzie 2-0-0, Worley 1-1-0, Armstrong 1-0-0, Lawrence 1-0-0, Crawford 0-1-0, A.Woods 0-1-0. RAMS, Kiser 6-1-0, Ramsey 6-0-0, Fuller 5-3-0, Hill 5-0-0, Williams 4-0-0, Johnson 3-1-0, Young 2-3-0, Floyd 2-2-1, Ebukam 2-2-0, Fox 2-1-0, Joseph-Day 2-1-0, Brockers 2-0-1, Donald 1-3-1, Copeland 1-0-0, Okoronkwo 1-0-0, Rapp 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: DALLAS, Awuzie 1-0. RAMS, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: DALLAS, Zuerlein 53. RAMS, Sloman 29.

Officials — Referee Tony Corrente, Ump Dan Ferrell, HL Mark Perlman, LJ Bart Longson, FJ Ryan Dickson, SJ Anthony Flemming, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay Tyler Cerimeli.

