Rams’ 37-19 road victory over the Philadelphia Eagles by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams’ 37-19 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.



5-0

The Rams’ record in games played in the East at 10 a.m. Pacific time under coach Sean McVay.



67

Combined wins by the Rams’ Jared Goff and the Eagles’ Carson Wentz, the most over the first five seasons by quarterbacks taken 1-2 in the same draft since 1967, the first year of the common draft.



13

Completions for Goff on his first 13 attempts, pushing the visitors to a 21-3 lead.

Advertisement

142.1

Goff’s passer rating. He completed 20 of 27 attempts for 267 yards and three touchdowns. Wentz had a rating of 56.5, completing 26 of 43 attempts with two interceptions.



2004

The last season the Rams had defeated the Eagles. Philadelphia had beaten the Rams in six straight.

Game summary

RAMS 14 7 3 13 — 37

Eagles 3 13 0 3 — 19

First Quarter

Advertisement

RAMS — Higbee 4 pass from Goff (Sloman kick), 11:15. Drive: 5 plays, 41 yards, 2:22. Key play: Goff 24 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-2. RAMS 7, Philadelphia 0.

Philadelphia — Field goal Elliott 38, 6:42. Drive: 9 plays, 50 yards, 4:33. Key plays: B.Scott kick return to Philadelphia 30, Wentz 12 pass to Ertz, Wentz 14 pass to Reagor, Wentz 2 pass to Sanders on 3rd-and-6. RAMS 7, Philadelphia 3.

RAMS — Woods 5 run (Sloman kick), 1:48. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:54. Key plays: Goff 10 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-2, Goff 5 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-3, Goff 19 pass to Kupp, Goff 21 pass to Jefferson. RAMS 14, Philadelphia 3.

Second Quarter

Advertisement

RAMS — Higbee 3 pass from Goff (Sloman kick), 12:15. Drive: 8 plays, 80 yards, 3:32. Key plays: Goff 13 pass to Higbee, Goff 12 pass to Henderson, Kupp 15 run, Goff 20 pass to Reynolds. RAMS 21, Philadelphia 3.

Philadelphia — Wentz 1 run (run failed), 6:10. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 6:05. Key plays: Wentz 16 pass to Reagor, Wentz 12 pass to B.Scott, Wentz 10 pass to Goedert. RAMS 21, Philadelphia 9.

Philadelphia — Sanders 5 run (Elliott kick), 0:35. Drive: 2 plays, 11 yards, 0:11. RAMS 21, Philadelphia 16.

Third Quarter

Advertisement

RAMS — Field goal Sloman 30, 2:14. Drive: 16 plays, 68 yards, 5:49. Key plays: D.Williams 0 interception return to RAMS 20, Goff 6 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-7, Goff 2 run on 4th-and-1, Goff 21 pass to Kupp, Goff 12 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-6, Goff 13 pass to Woods. RAMS 24, Philadelphia 16.

Fourth Quarter

Philadelphia — Field goal Elliott 33, 12:07. Drive: 13 plays, 60 yards, 5:07. Key plays: Wentz 25 pass to D.Jackson, Sanders 3 run on 3rd-and-3, B.Scott 4 run on 3rd-and-3. RAMS 24, Philadelphia 19.

RAMS — Higbee 28 pass from Goff (Sloman kick), 10:53. Drive: 3 plays, 75 yards, 1:14. Key play: Henderson 40 run. RAMS 31, Philadelphia 19.

Advertisement

RAMS — Henderson 2 run (kick blocked), 3:37. Drive: 9 plays, 64 yards, 4:11. Key plays: Henderson 11 run, Goff 10 run, Goff 28 pass to Henderson on 3rd-and-9. RAMS 37, Philadelphia 19.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: RAMS, Henderson 12-81, Brown 11-47, Kupp 2-19, Woods 3-19, Akers 3-13, Goff 7-13, Jefferson 1-(minus-1). PHILADELPHIA, Sanders 20-95, Scott 4-19, Wentz 2-7.

PASSING: RAMS, Goff 20-27-0-267. PHILADELPHIA, Wentz 26-43-2-242.

Advertisement

RECEIVING: RAMS, Kupp 5-81, Higbee 5-54, Jefferson 4-45, Henderson 2-40, Reynolds 2-33, Woods 2-14. PHILADELPHIA, D.Jackson 6-64, Ertz 5-42, Reagor 4-41, Goedert 4-30, Sanders 3-36, Scott 3-24, Ward 1-5.

PUNT RETURNS: RAMS, Kupp 1-8. PHILADELPHIA, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS: RAMS, Webster 1-19. PHILADELPHIA, Scott 3-61.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: RAMS, Kiser 11-5-0, Hill 7-1-0, Fuller 5-4-0, Johnson 5-3-0, Young 3-1-0, Okoronkwo 2-1-0, Brockers 2-0-0, Joseph-Day 2-0-0, Rapp 2-0-0, Floyd 1-0-0, Ramsey 1-0-0, Williams 1-0-0, Donald 0-1-0. PHILADELPHIA, Maddox 8-0-0, Mills 5-1-0, Edwards 4-1-0, Slay 4-1-0, Gerry 3-4-0, Epps 3-2-0, Cox 3-1-0, M.Jackson 3-1-0, McLeod 3-1-0, Robey-Coleman 2-1-0, Sweat 2-1-0, Ridgeway 2-0-0, Barnett 1-1-0, Graham 1-0-1.

Advertisement

INTERCEPTIONS: RAMS, Hill 1-0, Williams 1-0. PHILADELPHIA, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Brad Allen, Ump Bruce Stritesky, HL Danny Short, LJ Daniel Gallagher, FJ Rick Patterson, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Jimmy Russell, Replay Mike Wimmer.