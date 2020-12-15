Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Rams

Rams assistant QBs coach leaving to be Kentucky offensive coordinator

Rams assistant quarterbacks coach Liam Coen smiles on the field before a game.
Liam Coen, shown on the field before a game Nov. 1, has been on Rams coach Sean McVay’s staff for three seasons.
(Doug Murray / Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Liam Coen, assistant quarterbacks coach for the Rams, will join University of Kentucky’s staff as the team’s offensive coordinator, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Coen, 34, has been a member of Rams coach Sean McVay’s staff for three seasons. He was an assistant receivers coach in 2017 and 2018.

Coen has experience as an offensive coordinator at the college level. Before joining the Rams, he was Maine’s offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017. Coen also coached at Massachusetts, where he played quarterback, and at Brown.

At Kentucky, Coen replaces Eddie Gran, who was fired by coach Mark Stoops on Dec. 6.

Rams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.
