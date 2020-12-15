Rams assistant QBs coach leaving to be Kentucky offensive coordinator

Liam Coen, assistant quarterbacks coach for the Rams, will join University of Kentucky’s staff as the team’s offensive coordinator, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Coen, 34, has been a member of Rams coach Sean McVay’s staff for three seasons. He was an assistant receivers coach in 2017 and 2018.

Coen has experience as an offensive coordinator at the college level. Before joining the Rams, he was Maine’s offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017. Coen also coached at Massachusetts, where he played quarterback, and at Brown.

At Kentucky, Coen replaces Eddie Gran, who was fired by coach Mark Stoops on Dec. 6.