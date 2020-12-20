Rams’ 23-20 loss to the New York Jets by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams’ 23-20 loss to the New York Jets at SoFi Stadium on Sunday:



8

Consecutive games in which the Jets have scored on their first possession. It’s the NFL’s longest active streak. They scored a touchdown against the Rams with 6:25 remaining in the first quarter.



2

Overall pick the Jets would get in the 2021 NFL draft if Jacksonville and New York remain with the same record. The Jaguars likely would earn the top pick because of the strength-of-schedule tiebreaker.



14.1

Points per game the Jets had been averaging, the NFL low. The Rams had held seven of 13 opponents to fewer than 20 points.

41.2

The Jets’ conversion percentage on third down, earning first downs on seven of 17 attempts. The Rams converted just twice on 11 tries (18.2%).



8:30

The Jets’ advantage in time of possession, holding the ball for 34:15 compared with 25:45 for the Rams.

Summary

N.Y Jets 7 6 10 0 — 23

RAMS 0 3 7 10 — 20

First Quarter

NY Jets — T.Johnson 18 pass from Darnold (Ficken kick), 6:25. Drive: 13 plays, 74 yards, 7:12. Key plays: Darnold 12 pass to Herndon, Darnold 8 pass to T.Johnson on 3rd-and-5, Gore 5 run on 3rd-and-4, Darnold 6 pass to T.Johnson on 3rd-and-1. N.Y. Jets 7, RAMS 0.

Second Quarter

NY Jets — Field goal Ficken 39, 12:44. Drive: 4 plays, 6 yards, 1:30. N.Y. Jets 10, RAMS 0.

NY Jets — Field goal Ficken 25, 7:37. Drive: 5 plays, 15 yards, 2:09. Key play: Hall 20 interception return to RAMS 22. N.Y. Jets 13, RAMS 0.

RAMS — Field goal Gay 45, 0:00. Drive: 8 plays, 34 yards, 0:57. Key play: Goff 17 pass to Higbee. N.Y. Jets 13, RAMS 3.

Third Quarter

NY Jets — Gore 1 run (Ficken kick), 8:30. Drive: 11 plays, 72 yards, 6:30. Key plays: Ballentine kick return to N.Y. Jets 28, Darnold 10 pass to Crowder, Darnold 11 pass to Mims, Gore 3 run on 3rd-and-2, Darnold 21 pass to Perriman, Darnold 22 pass to Herndon. N.Y. Jets 20, RAMS 3.

RAMS — Woods 15 pass from Goff (Gay kick), 6:09. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 2:21. Key plays: Goff 44 pass to Higbee, Akers 11 run. N.Y. Jets 20, RAMS 10.

NY Jets — Field goal Ficken 21, 1:39. Drive: 10 plays, 72 yards, 4:30. Key plays: Darnold 14 pass to Herndon, Darnold 16 pass to Crowder on 3rd-and-3, Darnold 24 pass to Crowder. N.Y. Jets 23, RAMS 10.

Fourth Quarter

RAMS — Higbee 3 pass from Goff (Gay kick), 13:47. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:52. Key plays: Woods 40 run, Austin 11-yard defensive pass interference penalty. N.Y. Jets 23, RAMS 17.

RAMS — Field goal Gay 42, 6:35. Drive: 11 plays, 46 yards, 5:13. Key plays: Goff 16 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-8, Goff 13 pass to Everett, Goff 6 pass to M.Brown on 3rd-and-15. N.Y. Jets 23, RAMS 20.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: N.Y. JETS, Gore 23-59, Darnold 5-18, Johnson 3-16. RAMS, Akers 15-63, Woods 1-40, Goff 1-9, Brown 1-4, Henderson 1-(minus-2).

PASSING: N.Y. JETS, Darnold 22-31-0-207. RAMS, Goff 22-34-1-209.

RECEIVING: N.Y. JETS, Crowder 6-66, Johnson 6-39, Herndon 3-48, Mims 3-18, Berrios 2-9, Perriman 1-21, Gore 1-6. RAMS, Woods 6-56, Kupp 5-39, Higbee 4-67, Everett 2-28, Reynolds 2-9, Brown 1-6, Henderson 1-5, Akers 1-(minus-1).

PUNT RETURNS: N.Y. JETS, Berrios 1-18. RAMS, Webster 3-65.

KICKOFF RETURNS: N.Y. JETS, Ballentine 1-24. RAMS, Webster 2-48.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: N.Y. JETS, Hewitt 7-3-0, Guidry 6-0-0, Austin 5-1-0, Maye 4-2-0, Williams 3-1-1, Hall 3-0-0, Langi 2-4-0, Shepherd 2-1-1, Maulet 2-0-0, Franklin-Myers 1-0-1, Luvu 1-0-0. RAMS, Reeder 7-4-0, Fuller 6-1-0, Johnson 6-1-0, Joseph-Day 4-3-0, Williams 4-1-0, Floyd 2-1-0, Robinson 2-1-0, Young 2-0-0, Brockers 1-4-0, Ebukam 1-2-1, Donald 1-2-0, Okoronkwo 1-1-0, Ramsey 1-1-0, Fox 1-0-1, Hollins 1-0-0, Hill 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: N.Y. JETS, Hall 1-20. RAMS, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Tony Corrente, Ump Dan Ferrell, HL Mark Perlman, LJ Bart Longson, FJ Ryan Dickson, SJ Anthony Flemming, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay Tyler Cerimeli.

Attendance — 0.

