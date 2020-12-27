Rams’ 20-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams’ 20-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday:



5

Number of NFC West titles for the Seattle Seahawks under coach Pete Carroll since his arrival in 2010. It was their first division crown since 2016.



2

Consecutive losses for the Rams, the first losing streak of the season. To qualify for the playoffs, the Rams need a win over Arizona next week or a Chicago loss to Green Bay.



5

Consecutive games the Seahawks have allowed fewer than 20 points. That’s their longest single-season streak since 2014.

13

Sacks of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson by the Rams’ Aaron Donald in 14 career games, including one Sunday. Leonard Floyd led the Rams with two sacks. Sebastian Joseph-Day and Greg Gaines also had sacks.



33

Consecutive field goals made by Seattle’s Jason Myers, who was successful from 45 and 49 yards against the Rams. His last miss came in Week 9 of last season.

Summary

RAMS 3 3 0 3 — 9

Seattle 0 6 7 7 — 20

First Quarter

RAMS — Field goal Gay 44, 6:17. Drive: 14 plays, 62 yards, 5:57. Key plays: Goff 9 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-7, Goff 12 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-11, Goff 19 pass to Woods, Goff 11 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-4. RAMS 3, Seattle 0.

Second Quarter

Seattle — Field goal Myers 45, 12:43. Drive: 9 plays, 34 yards, 3:01. Key plays: Wilson 12 pass to Metcalf, Carson 10 run, Wilson 15 pass to Olsen on 3rd-and-6. RAMS 3, Seattle 3.

RAMS — Field goal Gay 51, 9:33. Drive: 10 plays, 42 yards, 3:10. Key plays: Goff 6 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-4, Goff 13 pass to Reynolds, Goff 11 pass to Kupp. RAMS 6, Seattle 3.

Seattle — Field goal Myers 49, 1:04. Drive: 9 plays, 34 yards, 2:27. Key plays: Diggs 25 interception return to Seattle 35, Carson 11 run, Wilson 17 pass to Metcalf on 3rd-and-6. RAMS 6, Seattle 6.

Third Quarter

Seattle — Wilson 4 run (Myers kick), 10:32. Drive: 7 plays, 70 yards, 4:28. Key plays: Swain kick return to Seattle 30, Wilson 45 pass to Dav.Moore on 3rd-and-8, Wilson 18 pass to Hyde on 3rd-and-9. Seattle 13, RAMS 6.

Fourth Quarter

RAMS — Field goal Gay 33, 12:49. Drive: 10 plays, 29 yards, 4:16. Key plays: Goff 9 pass to Everett on 3rd-and-8, Goff 11 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-4, M.Brown 8 run on 3rd-and-17. Seattle 13, RAMS 9.

Seattle — Hollister 13 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 2:51. Drive: 9 plays, 80 yards, 4:29. Key plays: Wilson 11 pass to Lockett, Carson 15 run, Wilson 24 pass to Lockett, Wilson 8 pass to Metcalf on 3rd-and-7. Seattle 20, RAMS 9.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: RAMS, Henderson 12-62, Brown 7-27, Goff 7-23, Reynolds 1-5, Woods 2-1. SEATTLE, Carson 16-69, Wilson 3-9, Penny 3-9, Hyde 2-8.

PASSING: RAMS, Goff 24-43-1-234. SEATTLE, Wilson 20-32-0-225.

RECEIVING: RAMS, Kupp 8-66, Reynolds 6-65, Woods 4-48, Higbee 3-34, Everett 2-13, Brown 1-8. SEATTLE, Metcalf 6-59, Lockett 3-44, Dissly 3-17, Carson 3-10, Hollister 2-17, Dav.Moore 1-45, Hyde 1-18, Olsen 1-15.

PUNT RETURNS: RAMS, Webster 2-10, Kupp 1-1. SEATTLE, D.Reed 1-12.

KICKOFF RETURNS: RAMS, Webster 3-62. SEATTLE, Swain 2-54.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: RAMS, Reeder 6-5-0, Floyd 5-2-2, Fuller 5-2-0, Johnson 5-1-0, Williams 4-2-0, Joseph-Day 2-1-1, Brockers 2-1-0, Young 1-2-0, Donald 1-1-1, Hollins 1-1-0, Gaines 1-0-1, Ramsey 1-0-0, Scott 1-0-0, Hill 0-3-0, Lewis 0-2-0, Robinson 0-2-0, Ebukam 0-1-0. SEATTLE, Brooks 7-1-0, Adams 6-2-0, Shaqui.Griffin 5-2-0, Wagner 5-1-0, Diggs 4-2-0, Amadi 4-0-0, D.Reed 3-5-0, Wright 3-4-0, J.Reed 3-0-2, Ford 2-0-0, Robinson 1-1-1, Collier 1-0-0, Green 1-0-0, Mayowa 1-0-0, Mone 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: RAMS, None. SEATTLE, Diggs 1-25.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Terry Jr. Killens, HL Mike Carr, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ David Meslow, SJ Don Willard, BJ Perry Paganelli, Replay Mark Butterworth.

Attendance — 0.

