Jared Goff to Rams and L.A.: Thanks for the memories

After five seasons in Los Angeles, quarterback Jared Goff on Wednesday said goodbye to Rams fans.

The farewell via social media came four days after the Rams sent Goff, a 2021 third-round draft pick and No. 1 picks in 2022 and 2023 to the Lions for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

“Thank you to the entire city of Los Angeles for welcoming a 21-year-old kid with open arms and making this town feel like home,” Goff, the first pick in the 2016 draft, wrote. “This city has shaped the man I’ve become and I will forever be grateful for the Kroenke family, my coaches, the support staff, and most importantly, my teammates for competing and fighting with me every Sunday — I’ve made memories with every one of you in that locker room that I will cherish for the rest of my life.

“To the fans, thank you for the relentless support through all the ups and the downs — it has meant the world to me. From the bottom of my heart, it’s been an honor to represent the city of LA.

“With that said, I couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter and I’m ready to attack this new opportunity that lies ahead.

“Detroit, here I come.”

Goff’s post came a day after he told The Times’ Sam Farmer that he was still trying to figure out when his status with the Rams turned.

“As the quarterback, as the guy that’s at arguably the most important position on the field, if you’re in a place that you’re not wanted and they want to move on from you, the feeling’s mutual,” he said. “You don’t want to be in the wrong place. It became increasingly clear that was the case. [The trade] is something that I’m hopeful is going to be so good for my career.”

Running back Todd Gurley, who was cut by the Rams before the 2020 season, told the NFL Network on Wednesday that the trade could motivate Goff to play with “an extra chip” on his shoulder.

“Well, another situation where I wasn’t surprised again,” said Gurley, who played this season for the Atlanta Falcons. “But you know, I like Goff, I like Goff, he’s a good guy. Don’t nobody care about who’s a good guy, but I’m just happy he’ll be able to go somewhere and hopefully those guys welcome him with open arms and just not be judgmental and just let him play. You know, he’s been a No. 1 pick for a reason, and he has a lot of ball left in him. I just want him to be happy, and I just want him to be able to just go out there.

“It could be a good thing for him, you know? Just add an extra chip on your shoulder. A lot of players like to play with chips on their shoulder, but it’s a lot different when you’re a franchise quarterback and you take your team to the Super Bowl and, you know, two years later you’re on a whole other team. So, like I told him, man, love him, just want him to be happy and just keep doing what you’re doing.”