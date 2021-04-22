Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Rams

Beyond starters, Rams are very thin on the defensive line ahead of the NFL draft

On the field, A'Shawn Robinson leans toward a tackling dummy.
The Rams will need A’Shawn Robinson, who missed a lot of last season because of medical issues, to help make up for the loss of some key personnel this offseason.
(Gary Klein / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Share

As the Rams prepare for the NFL draft, The Times will examine their roster. Part 4 of 8: the defensive line.

Any line that boasts a three-time NFL defensive player of the year is going to be formidable. It is a simple formula: Rams tackle Aaron Donald makes every player around him better.

Donald, 29, amassed 13½ sacks last season and joined Lawrence Taylor and J.J. Watt as the only players in history to win the defensive player of the year award three times. Donald, an eighth-year pro, has 85½ sacks.

But the Rams’ line will be challenged to duplicate its 2020 success.

Advertisement

The trade of Michael Brockers to the Detroit Lions and Morgan Fox’s free-agent departure to the Carolina Panthers leaves the Rams with holes to fill as they attempt to repeat as one of the NFL’s top defenses.

Rams

Rams’ offensive line success centers on Brian Allen’s health

Rams center Brian Allen blocks during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns

Rams

Rams’ offensive line success centers on Brian Allen’s health

The Rams appear set at guard and tackle, but center could be an issue after Austin Blythe left for the Chiefs. Brian Allen could be the answer.

Before last season, the Rams signed veteran A’Shawn Robinson, ostensibly to replace Brockers, who signed a free-agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens that ultimately went awry. Robinson sat out training camp and the first eight games of the season because of what he described as a “respiratory situation” but returned to play a rotational role.

Sebastian Joseph-Day has established himself as a dependable nose tackle, and Greg Gaines was a productive rotational player last season.

Beyond those players, the Rams have no proven depth. Without a No. 1 draft pick for the fifth year in a row, the Rams will be mining the draft for linemen in lower rounds.

They have done it before.

Joseph-Day was a sixth-round pick in 2018. Gaines was drafted in the fourth round in 2019.

Rams

Anticipating free-agent exodus, Rams’ draft plan to secure secondary is at forefront

Los Angeles Rams' Darious Williams (31) intercepts a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (19) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

Rams

Anticipating free-agent exodus, Rams’ draft plan to secure secondary is at forefront

The Rams lost some key pieces at safety and cornerback because of free agency, but they’ve been preparing for this through the draft.

Advertisement

Under contract for 2021: Donald ($14.4 million), Robinson ($5.3 million), Joseph-Day ($2.2 million), Gaines ($1 million), Eric Banks ($780,000), Marquise Copeland ($660,000), Michael Hoecht ($660,000) and Jonah Williams ($660,000).

Free agents: Morgan Fox, who had six sacks last season, signed a two-year contract with the Carolina Panthers that included $5 million in guarantees.

Draft: The Rams need depth for this season and must look toward the future. So, they will be in search of interior defensive linemen and edge rushers.

Roster decisions: Robinson and Joseph-Day are in the final year of their contracts.

Advertisement

NEXT: specialists.

Rams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.
Advertisement