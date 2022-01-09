Rams

Photos: Rams lose to NFC West rival 49ers in overtime

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) intercepts a pass intended for 49ers tight end George Kittle (85).
Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) intercepts a pass intended for 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) in the second half.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Gina FerazziStaff Photographer 
The San Francisco 49ers secured a playoff spot Sunday by defeating the Los Angeles Rams 27-24 in overtime at SoFi Stadium.

San Francisco rookie cornerback Ambry Thomas intercepted a deep pass by Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford intended for Odell Beckham Jr. to end the game.

The Rams, who could have clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs, won the West title minutes before their loss when the Arizona Cardinals lost to the Seattle Seahawks.

Here are some of the best images from the Rams-49ers game Sunday:

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp lurches for the end zone but comes up short while tackled by 49ers defensive back Dontae Johnson
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) lurches for the end zone but comes up short as he is tackled by 49ers defensive back Dontae Johnson (27) in the first half.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) hauls in a touchdown pass.
Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) hauls in a pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford to score his second touchdown of the game against 49ers and cornerback Ambry Thomas.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Rams defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (94) forces 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) to fumble in the first half
Rams defensive end A’Shawn Robinson (94) forces 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) to fumble during the first half.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Rams free safety Taylor Rapp (24) runs down the field after an interception
Rams free safety Taylor Rapp (24) runs down the field after an interception against the 49ers during the first half.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Rams free safety Taylor Rapp tosses the ball to a fan after an interception.
Rams free safety Taylor Rapp (24) tosses the ball to a fan after an interception against the 49ers during the first half.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Rams safety Nick Scott tackles 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel by his undershirt
Rams safety Nick Scott (33) tackles 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) by his undershirt in the second half.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley reacts with his teammates after intercepting a pass in the second half
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) reacts with his teammates after intercepting a pass during the second half.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a touchdown pass against 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a touchdown pass against 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward (1) and 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) to give the Rams the lead in the fourth quarter.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by 49ers defensive end Arden Key (98) and middle linebacker Fred Warner
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arden Key (98) and 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) in the second half.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas (20) seals the overtime win for the 49ers with an interception in overtime
San Francisco cornerback Ambry Thomas (20) seals the overtime win for the 49ers with an interception of a pass intended for Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
San Francisco's Dre Greenlaw, Jimmie Ward and Dontae Johnson react after an interception by teammate Ambry Thomas.
San Francisco outside linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57), free safety Jimmie Ward (1) and defensive back Dontae Johnson (27) react after 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas (not pictured) seals the overtime win by intercepting a pass intended for Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Gina Ferazzi

Gina Ferazzi grew up in the small New England town of Longmeadow, Mass. She has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. Her photos are a part of the staff Pulitzer Prizes for Breaking News in 2016 for the San Bernardino terrorist attack and for the wildfires in 2004. She’s an all-around photographer covering assignments from Winter Olympics, presidential campaigns to local and national news events. Her video documentaries include stories on black tar heroin, health clinics, women priests and Marine suicide. A two-sport scholarship athlete at the University of Maine, Orono, she still holds the record for five goals in one field hockey game.

