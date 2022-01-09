Photos: Rams lose to NFC West rival 49ers in overtime

The San Francisco 49ers secured a playoff spot Sunday by defeating the Los Angeles Rams 27-24 in overtime at SoFi Stadium.

San Francisco rookie cornerback Ambry Thomas intercepted a deep pass by Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford intended for Odell Beckham Jr. to end the game.

The Rams, who could have clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs, won the West title minutes before their loss when the Arizona Cardinals lost to the Seattle Seahawks.

Here are some of the best images from the Rams-49ers game Sunday:

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) lurches for the end zone but comes up short as he is tackled by 49ers defensive back Dontae Johnson (27) in the first half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) hauls in a pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford to score his second touchdown of the game against 49ers and cornerback Ambry Thomas. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Rams defensive end A’Shawn Robinson (94) forces 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) to fumble during the first half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Rams free safety Taylor Rapp (24) runs down the field after an interception against the 49ers during the first half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Rams free safety Taylor Rapp (24) tosses the ball to a fan after an interception against the 49ers during the first half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Rams safety Nick Scott (33) tackles 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) by his undershirt in the second half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) reacts with his teammates after intercepting a pass during the second half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a touchdown pass against 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward (1) and 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) to give the Rams the lead in the fourth quarter. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arden Key (98) and 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) in the second half. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

San Francisco cornerback Ambry Thomas (20) seals the overtime win for the 49ers with an interception of a pass intended for Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)