The Rams and Sean McVay have a Kyle Shanahan problem; here’s the head-to-head history

Somewhat amazingly, the Rams and the 49ers have faced each other only once in the postseason, a 30-3 San Francisco rout in 1990. It’s an interesting bit of history that will have no bearing on Sunday’s second postseason meeting involving the two teams.

More relevant is this more recent, more substantial tranche of history, which no doubt has already been drummed into your ears a couple of hundred times: The Rams have not defeated their NFC rival since 2018. Since the start of the ’19 season, Los Angeles is 31-18 in the regular season and been to the postseason twice, advancing beyond the first round both times. During that same stretch, San Francisco is 29-20 in the regular season and been to the postseason twice, advancing beyond the first round both times, including a 2020 trip to the Super Bowl.

Pretty similar, except that goose-egg-and-six record Sean McVay has against Shanahan since the start of the 2019 season (he is 3-7 overall against Shanahan). The following is a game-by-game look at those six matchups and what The Times had to write about them.