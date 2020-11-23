Jared Goff outduels Tom Brady and Rams’ secondary shines in win over Buccaneers

He takes pains to say he does not play against Tom Brady. His battle is against the opposing team’s defense.

But Rams quarterback Jared Goff achieved a milestone of sorts Monday night.

For the first time in three tries, Goff outdueled Brady, the future Hall of Fame quarterback, in the Rams’ 27-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Goff engineered a game-winning drive with less than four minutes left, setting up new kicker Matt Gay’s 40-yard field goal.

Goff passed for 376 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions as the Rams improved to 7-3 and strengthened their position for a playoff spot.

Goff completed 39 of 51 passes, including touchdown throws to wide receivers Robert Woods and Van Jefferson and running back Cam Akers. The touchdowns were the first of Jefferson’s and Akers’ burgeoning careers.

Rookie safety Jordan Fuller’s first interception set up a touchdown in the third quarter. His second with less than two minutes left sealed the victory.

Kupp caught 11 passes for 145 yards, and Robert Woods had 12 receptions for 130 yards.

Brady completed 26 of 48 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.

Rams safety Jordan Fuller runs with the ball after intercepting a pass by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during the second half Monday. (Mark LoMoglio / Associated Press)

The victory leaves the Rams in a strong position heading into their final five games. The Rams next play an NFC West game at home against the San Francisco 49ers (4-6) and then travel to play the Arizona Cardinals (6-4).

Nonconference home games against the New England Patriots (4-6) and the winless New York Jets (0-10) precede a road game against the Seattle Seahawks (7-3) and the home finale against Arizona.

It was the last of five trips to the East Coast this season, and the Rams finished those travels 3-2, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington and Tampa Bay and losing to the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins.