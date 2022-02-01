Eleven things you should know about the Super Bowl-bound Rams

Von Miller is not the type to shrink from the spotlight. The game-wrecking outside linebacker, acquired from Denver on Nov. 1 for a pair of 2022 draft picks, was the most valuable player of Super Bowl 50, accumulating 2½ sacks for a loss of 27 yards, six tackles, two forced fumbles — one that resulted in a touchdown —

Rams linebacker Von Miller hoists the NFC championship trophy after beating the 49ers in the NFC title game. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

two quarterback hits and one pass breakup in the Broncos’ 24-10 win over Carolina after the 2015 season. Miller, the NFL’s active leader with 115½ sacks, had a sack and three tackles for a loss in the wild-card win over Arizona and a key strip-sack and fumble recovery in the divisional win over Tampa Bay.