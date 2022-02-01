Eleven things you should know about the Super Bowl-bound Cincinnati Bengals

A Cincinnati Bengals fan holds a sign during a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game. (Reed Hoffmann / Associated Press)

In September, the Bengals weren’t even considered the team from Ohio most likely to make it this far.

The Cleveland Browns were the more obvious pick, while oddsmakers set Cincinnati’s over/under win total at 6.5. They were three-point underdogs in their opener, at home, against a Minnesota team that would eventually finish 8-9 and fire its general manager and head coach.

They’ve been underdogs 10 times since, including in the divisional round and against the Chiefs even after quarterback Joe Burrow pronounced: “We’re a really, really good team. We’re here to make noise.”

Super Bowl LVI? The Bengals opened as four-point underdogs.