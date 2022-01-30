Photos: Rams secure Super Bowl berth by beating 49ers for NFC title

Share
The Rams punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVI with a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, snapping a six-game losing streak against their division rivals.
Los Angeles Times veteran photographers Allen J. Schaben and Wally Skalij captured the atmosphere at SoFi Stadium and many of the game’s biggest moments. Check out their photos below.
