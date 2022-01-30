Photos: Rams secure Super Bowl berth by beating 49ers for NFC title

The Rams punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVI with a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, snapping a six-game losing streak against their division rivals.

Los Angeles Times veteran photographers Allen J. Schaben and Wally Skalij captured the atmosphere at SoFi Stadium and many of the game’s biggest moments. Check out their photos below.

Rams and San Francisco 49ers fans mingle as they watch the Cincinnati Bengals defeat the Kansas City Chiefs before the start of Rams-49ers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The American flag is displayed on the field before the Rams play the 49ers in the NFC championship. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is introduced before the start of the game. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee is upended by 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) and Jaquiski Tartt after making a catch in the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp catches a touchdown pass in front of 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel runs past Los Angeles Rams cornerback David Long Jr. (22) for a touchdown during the second quarter. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel dives for the end zone to beat Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey for a touchdown in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo brings down 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

San Francisco outside linebacker Dre Greenlaw tackles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, right, celebrates as 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garappolo, left, walks away dejected after he failed to complete a pass for a first down. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Niners free safety Jimmie Ward, left, tries to tackle Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Rams defensive end Aaron Donald pressures 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo into an interception late in the fourth quarter. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Rams linebacker Travin Howard (32) celebrates after intercepting a pass to seal the Rams’ win over the 49ers. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, left, celebrates with quarterback Matthew Stafford after winning the NFC championship. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams cornerback Donte’ Deayon meets with fans after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Rams linebacker Von Miller hoists the NFC championship trophy after the Rams’ 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)