Former Bears receiver Allen Robinson agrees to deal with Rams

The Rams, with two receivers from last season’s Super Bowl championship team rehabilitating from major knee injuries, agreed to terms Thursday with receiver Allen Robinson, the team announced.

Terms were not revealed, but the three-year deal includes $30 million in guarantees, according to ESPN.

Robinson, 28, played the last four seasons with the Chicago Bears after playing his first four with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In 2020, he caught 102 passes, six for touchdowns. Last season, he caught 38 passes, one for a touchdown.

Robinson joins a Rams receiving corps that includes Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell. Odell Beckham Jr. is an unrestricted free agent.

Woods is recovering from a knee injury that ended his season in November, one day after Beckham signed with the Rams as a free agent.

Beckham is recovering from a knee injury suffered during the Rams’ victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

