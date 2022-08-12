These are the Rams to watch closely in preseason opener against Chargers

Star players came through for the Rams the last time they played at SoFi Stadium.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey played key roles in a Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on their home turf.

None of those stars, or any other starter or key veteran player, will play for the Rams during the preseason, which begins Saturday night against the Chargers at SoFi — the Rams’ first time back since rolling in the confetti after defeating the Bengals exactly six months before.

For the last four seasons, Rams coach Sean McVay has been at the forefront of sidelining starters during preseason games.

Five areas to watch against the Chargers: