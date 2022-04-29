Champion Rams decide to strengthen offensive line with their first NFL draft pick

The champion Rams’ first NFL draft pick didn’t come until the next-to-last selection of the third round Friday, and they chose to bolster their offensive line:

LOGAN BRUSS, offensive lineman

6 feet 5, 308 pounds, Wisconsin, Round 3, Pick 104

Notable: Bruss played at Wisconsin, which produced Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein and left guard David Edwards.

Last season: Bruss played a lot at right tackle but also has experience at guard.

Why the Rams drafted him: With the departure of Austin Corbett to the Carolina Panthers, the Rams are in need of a starting right guard. Havenstein and Edwards both played as rookies and the Rams are counting on Bruss to be another “player” from the Wisconsin program.

