Rams

Rams lose only backup tight end, Brycen Hopkins, to three-game suspension

Rams tight end Brycen Hopkins (88) participates in drills during practice.
Brycen Hopkins was the only backup tight end on the Rams active roster, so they will need to make an adjustment because of his three-game suspension.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
Staff WriterFollow
Rams tight end Brycen Hopkins has been suspended for three games for violating the NFL’s policy on substances of abuse, the league announced Wednesday in a statement distributed by the Rams.

Hopkins, a third-year pro, cannot return to the active roster until after the Rams’ Oct. 9 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Hopkins, a fourth-round draft pick in 2020 from Purdue, was inactive for much of his first two seasons but stepped up with a dynamic performance in the Super Bowl. His development led to the Rams carrying only two tight ends on their 53-man roster, veteran Tyler Higbee and Hopkins.

Hopkins was in for four plays on offense in a season-opening defeat to the Buffalo Bills and four plays in last Sunday’s victory over the Atlanta Falcons. He has not been targeted in the passing game.

Jared Pinkney and Roger Carter Jr. are tight ends on the practice squad.

The Rams (1-2) play the Arizona Cardinals (1-1) on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

