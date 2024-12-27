Advertisement
Rams

Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Matthew Stafford warms up before a game against the Eagles at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 24.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein
Staff WriterFollow
Share via
1

The Rams, riding a four-game winning streak, could be positioned to clinch the NFC West if they beat a Cardinals team that routed them 41-10 in Week 2.

The Rams are coming off a 19-9 victory over the New York Jets, a win highlighted by the return of veteran tight end Tyler Higbee, who scored the go-ahead touchdown on a pass from Matthew Stafford. He has passed for 20 touchdowns, with eight interceptions, this season. Since he was traded to the Rams in 2021, the 16-year pro has a 13-1 record in December games.

Receiver Puka Nacua did not play and receiver Cooper Kupp suffered an ankle injury in the first game against the Cardinals. Both are back to full strength. Running back Kyren Williams has rushed for 1,243 yards and 13 touchdowns. Williams also has two touchdown catches. Against the Jets, Williams rushed for a season-best 122 yards and touchdown in 23 carries, the second time in as many games he eclipsed 100 yards rushing. The offensive line has cleared the way for Williams and has not given up a sack in three games. Right tackle Rob Havenstein suffered a shoulder injury in practice this week and is listed as questionable. If Havenstein cannot play, veteran Joe Noteboom will start at right tackle, coach Sean McVay said.

Advertisement

Safeties Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson and linebacker Kyzir White lead the Cardinals defense, which gave up 36 points in last Sunday’s defeat by the Carolina Panthers.

Quarterback Kyler Murrary passed for three touchdowns in the Week 2 win over the Rams. This season, Murray has passed for 16 touchdowns, with nine interceptions, and has rushed for five touchdowns. Running back James Conner, who through the years has excelled against the Rams, suffered a knee injury against the Panthers and is questionable. The Cardinals placed offensive tackles Paris Johnson Jr. and Jonah Williams on injured reserve this week because of knee injuries.

Lineman Kobie Turner and safety Quentin Lake lead a Rams defense that has not forgotten the beatdown it suffered against the Cardinals in September, when Murray connected with receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. for two touchdown passes in the first quarter. In the last two games the secondary played, arguably, its best games of the season.

2

Key injuries

Rams: OL Rob Havenstein (shoulder, questionable).

Cardinals: RB James Conner (knee, questionable); K Matt Prater (knee, out); S Joey Blount (ribs, out); CB Elijah Jones (ankle, out); RB Trey Benson (ankle, questionable) OL Evan Brown (neck, questionable); LB Baron Browning (neck, questionable).

3

How to watch and listen to Rams vs. Cardinals

The Rams and Cardinals will play at 5:10 p.m. PST on Saturday at SoFi Stadium. The game will air on CBS in Southern California and nationally on NFL Network. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on the radio at 710 AM, 93.1 FM or 980 AM.

Advertisement
4

Betting lines for Rams vs. Cardinals
5

Who will win Rams vs. Cardinals?

Gary Klein’s pick: With an opportunity to possibly clinch the NFC West, the Rams will avenge an early-season rout by the Cardinals and extend their winning streak to five games. Rams 31, Cardinals 17

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Rams owe them one after a beatdown earlier this season. The Cardinals have been eliminated, and running back James Conner sat out the second half Sunday with a knee injury. Rams keep rolling. Rams 28, Cardinals 22

6

Catch up on the latest Rams news

NFL logo for Sam Farmer picks

NFL Week 16 picks: Packers poised to clinch a playoff berth

Matthew Stafford (left) and Aaron Rodgers talk as members of the Lions and Packers, respectively, before a game in 2015.

Classic matchup no matter the teams: Rams’ Matthew Stafford vs. Jets’ Aaron Rodgers

Rams coach Sean McVay walks past receiver Odell Beckham Jr. during Super Bowl media day.

Rams coach Sean McVay still has love for Odell Beckham Jr., released by Dolphins

Rams Bobby Brown II (95), Kobie Turner (91), Byron Young (0) and Michael Hoecht talk at camp.

Rams’ young defense eyes Jets’ Aaron Rodgers as a chance for legendary performance

Rams coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrate a defensive touchdown against the Packers.

No reinforcements for Rams but the path to NFC West title and playoffs is clear

Inglewood, California September 22, 2024-Rams kicker Joshua Karty kicks the go-ahead field goal.

Breaking down the 1.3 seconds of mayhem before every NFL field goal

Rams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Rams

Advertisement