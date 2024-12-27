Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

The Rams, riding a four-game winning streak, could be positioned to clinch the NFC West if they beat a Cardinals team that routed them 41-10 in Week 2.

The Rams are coming off a 19-9 victory over the New York Jets, a win highlighted by the return of veteran tight end Tyler Higbee, who scored the go-ahead touchdown on a pass from Matthew Stafford. He has passed for 20 touchdowns, with eight interceptions, this season. Since he was traded to the Rams in 2021, the 16-year pro has a 13-1 record in December games.

Receiver Puka Nacua did not play and receiver Cooper Kupp suffered an ankle injury in the first game against the Cardinals. Both are back to full strength. Running back Kyren Williams has rushed for 1,243 yards and 13 touchdowns. Williams also has two touchdown catches. Against the Jets, Williams rushed for a season-best 122 yards and touchdown in 23 carries, the second time in as many games he eclipsed 100 yards rushing. The offensive line has cleared the way for Williams and has not given up a sack in three games. Right tackle Rob Havenstein suffered a shoulder injury in practice this week and is listed as questionable. If Havenstein cannot play, veteran Joe Noteboom will start at right tackle, coach Sean McVay said.

Safeties Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson and linebacker Kyzir White lead the Cardinals defense, which gave up 36 points in last Sunday’s defeat by the Carolina Panthers.

Quarterback Kyler Murrary passed for three touchdowns in the Week 2 win over the Rams. This season, Murray has passed for 16 touchdowns, with nine interceptions, and has rushed for five touchdowns. Running back James Conner, who through the years has excelled against the Rams, suffered a knee injury against the Panthers and is questionable. The Cardinals placed offensive tackles Paris Johnson Jr. and Jonah Williams on injured reserve this week because of knee injuries.

Lineman Kobie Turner and safety Quentin Lake lead a Rams defense that has not forgotten the beatdown it suffered against the Cardinals in September, when Murray connected with receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. for two touchdown passes in the first quarter. In the last two games the secondary played, arguably, its best games of the season.