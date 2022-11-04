Rams-Buccaneers matchups, start time, how to watch and prediction

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp walks off the field after suffering an ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to the 49ers. Kupp appears to have recovered and will play at Tampa Bay. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

For the first time since an Oct. 9 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys, running back Cam Akers might play for the Rams. The third-year pro returned to the team after an exile that lasted more than two weeks. But as of Friday, coach Sean McVay would not say whether Akers would play for an offense that ranks second to last in the NFL in rushing. Last season, quarterback Matthew Stafford engineered a last-minute, winning drive against the Buccaneers in an NFC divisional-round playoff game in Tampa, Fla. Stafford has passed for seven touchdowns, with eight interceptions, this season. Star wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered an ankle injury late in Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers after McVay’s ill-advised called for a pass play with the Rams trailing by 17 points. Kupp, however, appears to have recovered and will play against the Buccaneers. Look for Stafford to get Van Jefferson involved. The third-year pro played for the first time this season in their loss to the 49ers, but he was not targeted. Linebackers Devin White and Lavonte David lead a Buccaneers defense that also features lineman Vita Vea, who has a team-best 4½ sacks. Cornerback Jamal Dean has intercepted two passes.