My Cleats, My Cause: Rams honor a father who died by suicide, veterans and more

By Kelvin Kuo 
Photography by 
Christina House
Matt Skura hopes to help others who are struggling while remembering his father Sunday.

During the NFL’s annual “My Cleats, My Cause” celebration, the Rams center will wear custom yellow and gold cleats supporting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The cleats feature the words “Out Of The Darkness” and “Douglas Skura Memorial Fund.”

“It’s to honor my dad, who took his own life this March,” Matt Skura told The Times. “It’s obviously been a difficult year for myself, my family. I thought this would be a great time to honor and remember him. And a great way to also bring to light mental health issues, mental health awareness.”

Rams’ Matt Skura for My Cleats My Cause
I chose to represent the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to honor my Dad who took his own life in March

Listen to Matt Skura:

Douglas Skura was a 61-year-old orthopedic surgeon based in Ohio, where he lived with his wife and raised his three sons.

“It’s something that we’ve never dealt with in my family,” Matt Skura said of suicide. “It’s just been, obviously, a difficult transition. But you also understand how precious life is. You understand to really take mental health issues seriously and a lot of times, too, you can still do everything you can to help someone and sometimes it still can end up in a bad way.”

Skura said his family is focused on taking care of their mental health and urges others to do the same.

Ten more Rams showed The Times their cleats and shared why they chose the causes they will honor Sunday.

Rams’ Chandler Brewer for My Cleats My Cause
Handwriting: This cause means the world to me with my history of cancer. Can't think of a better cause to support.

Listen to Chandler Brewer:

Rams’ Jake Gervase for My Cleats My Cause
It is not only a way to honor Reid and his family but also helping families who are battling pediatric cancer

Listen to Jake Gervase:

Rams’ Jordan Fuller for My Cleats My Cause
I chose the JLH Social Impact Fund because they help minority-owned businesses hit the ground running

Listen to Jordan Fuller:

Rams’ Maximilian Pircher for My Cleats My Cause
I chose O.w.C because they support many projects related to sport and are based in Europe where football is growing
Listen to Maximian Pircher:

Rams’ Quentin Lake for My Cleats My Cause
I chose to represent the sickle cell foundation because it is close to me and my family

Listen to Quentin Lake:

Rams’ David Edwards for My Cleats My Cause
I chose Warrior Rising because I believe in the mission and purpose ... empowering the true heroes of our nation

Listen to David Edwards:

Rams’ Riley Dickson for My Cleats My Cause
This cause means the world to me because my good friend was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer
Listen to Riley Dixon:

Rams’ Nick Scott for My Cleats My Cause
I've met and heard stories of kids and families affected by pediatric cancer. This cause helps cover the costs of treatment

Listen to Nick Scott:

Rams’ Tyler Higbee for My Cleats My Cause
I chose the Special Olympics because ... allowing athletes to compete through sport + teamwork ... brings everyone together.
Rams’ Brian Allen for My Cleats My Cause
I chose the Michael Sadler Foundation as well as the Navy Seal Foundation, both close to me & support causes I care about

Listen to Brian Allen:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255 and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for those experiencing a mental health crisis.

