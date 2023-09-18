Sean McVay says Cam Akers’ time with the Rams is over, so what to do with the back?

It does not appear Cam Akers, shown running against the Seahawks in their season opener, will wear a Rams uniform again.

Sean McVay and Rams running back Cam Akers found a way last season to work out some differences.

That does not appear to be the case after two games this season.

On Monday, McVay indicated Akers’ time with the Rams was over, regardless of whether general manager Les Snead can find a trade partner to deal the fourth-year pro, who was inactive for the Rams loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

During a videoconference with reporters, McVay was asked if Akers would return to the team if no trade is consummated.

“That won’t be an opportunity,” McVay said, adding, “I feel good about the opportunity to move him, but we won’t go back and forth on it.”

Second-year pro Kyren Williams started in Akers’ place against the 49ers and scored two touchdowns for the second time in as many games.

McVay on Monday continued to say that he had had good dialogue with Akers and his agent, David Mulugheta.

That did not square with Akers’ post on Sunday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I’m just as confused as everybody else,” Akers wrote, “I’m blessed though.”

Akers’ saga began during training camp in 2022. McVay called out Akers publicly early in the season, saying he needed to play with more urgency. McVay later exiled Akers from the team for a few games. But after the Rams were unsuccessful in their attempt to trade Akers, he returned and rushed for more than 100 yards in each of the final three games.

Both Akers and McVay said during the offseason that they had moved on from the problems of 2022.

Akers started the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks and rushed for 27 yards and a touchdown in 22 carries in a 30-13 victory.

But problems between Akers and McVay apparently resurfaced last week.

Ronnie Rivers, Royce Freeman and rookie Zach Evans will now back up Williams as the Rams prepare for a game against the Cincinnati Bengals next Monday night in Cincinnati.

On Monday, McVay was asked how he would summarize Akers’ time with the Rams.

“This isn’t an indictment on any individual,” McVay said. “I really care a lot about Cam and I’m appreciative of some of the challenging things that we’ve gone through and where we ended up getting to in terms of our relationship and our ability to communicate clearly, which is why it’s kind of tough for me to hear that there is confusion.

“But I wish him nothing but the best. I think he’s got a lot of ability, and that’s really all I want to be able to add on to that. But I’m grateful for the many contributions he made over the course of his career as a Ram.”