Rams’ Sean McVay on Cooper Kupp trade rumors: ‘Not a move that we want to make’

The Rams’ Matthew Stafford (9) congratulates Cooper Kupp after the two connected for a touchdown pass against the Vikings.

Rams coach Sean McVay is not wavering.

Less than 24 hours after he strongly indicated that star receiver Cooper Kupp would not be traded, McVay was asked if he wanted to double down.

“That’s not a move that we want to make,” McVay said Friday during a video conference with reporters.

Kupp, 31, returned to the lineup Thursday night and helped the Rams defeat the Minnesota Vikings, 30-20, at SoFi Stadium to improve their record to 3-4.

Kupp, who sat out four games because of an ankle injury, spent the days leading up to the game tuning out buzz that the Rams might move him before the Nov. 5 trade deadline.

Kupp caught five passes for 51 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown. He also drew several pass-interference penalties.

McVay said after the game the Rams had received inquiries from other teams about Kupp. He also said that he was glad Kupp was back “and that’s what I expect to stay that way.”

The morning after, he reiterated that.

“He’s a Ram and we expect it to stay that way,” McVay said.

Receiver Puka Nacua also returned from a knee injury and caught seven passes for 106 yards.

The Rams play the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 3.

Offensive lineman Joe Noteboom has participated in workouts and offensive linemen Steve Avila and Jonah Jackson and safety John Johnson III are eligible to return from injured reserve.

“We will see,” McVay said on the injuries. “There’s a possibility that we could get some of those guys back,” for the game against the Seahawks or a Nov. 11 game against the Miami Dolphins on “Monday Night Football.”